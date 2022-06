Kyrie Irving is available and the Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid him at all costs. Kyrie Irving is the kiss of death for any team he seemingly ends up on and that’s all the reason the Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid trading for him. We saw what he did in Cleveland first hand, all because he wanted to be “the man” and because he didn’t like taking marching orders from LeBron James.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO