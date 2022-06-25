Bucyrus Police recover suspected fentanyl on traffic stop

6/28/22 Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: On 06/28/2022 a narcotics search warrant was served at 537 N. Oak Street Kenton, Ohio. The warrant was obtained by the Hardin County Crime Task Force, and it was executed by the Hardin County Special Response Team. Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found at the residence and collected.
An unidentified driver was seriously injured following a high-speed pursuit and crash on Route 68 Monday evening just north of Bellefontaine. Deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when the driver fled south on 68. The pursuit began a mile...
A Bellefontaine man and woman were arrested in the city on drug charges over the weekend. The Bellefontaine Police Department and the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force picked up Savannea Daniels and Justin Durflinger on Saturday after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. Daniels and Durflinger were trafficking large quantities...
Two drunk drivers caused separate accidents over the weekend. First, the Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle injury crash in the 2700 block of North County Road 9, in Bellefontaine, Saturday night around 10 o'clock. Upon arrival, deputies met with the driver, Brian Hunt, 43, of Bellefontaine. He...
SANDUSKY – A 64-year-old man is was arrested on June 21 after he allegedly stabbed his roommate in the arm. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the house after the Sandusky Fire Department claimed that David Brown was holding a knife and preventing them to tend to a woman with chest pains.
A motorcycle accident at around 11:40 this past Saturday night in Wyandot County claimed the life of a Morral couple. According to a release from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 61 year old Robert Schrake Jr. was operating the motorcycle south on US 23 and struck a deer that entered the road.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman was almost hit by a gunshot after she honked her horn at another driver. Around 1 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 2800 block of Fred Taylor Drive on reports that a vehicle was shot while driving west on I-670, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
LIMA — Two Lima men have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges related to the robbery and assault of another man in what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong. Charles Marshall, 24, is charged with single counts of aggravated robbery...
A Bellefontaine woman set her husband on fire following a domestic dispute Monday night around 11:30. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office went out to Kamp A-Lott, located at 1888 County Road 25 South, in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, authorities spoke with Danielle Rollins, 34,...
An injury crash was reported to the Kenton Police Department Sunday evening. The crash occurred at around 6:30pm at the intersection of East Franklin and South High Streets. According to the Kenton Police Department report, 89 year old Roger Higgins, of Marion, was driving west on Franklin, and a vehicle being operated by 18 year old Alexander Cole, of Kenton, was traveling north on High.
BUCYRUS—Britanny Fraser, 36, of Bucyrus, was arraigned on a felony trespass charge, a fourth-degree felony punishable with up to 18 months in prison. Fraser was arrested on a report of breaking and entering made by Bucyrus City Councilman and Bratwurst Festival Director Kevin Myers. She was arrested on Oakwood...
Multiple vandalism incidents have been reported to the Forest Police Department. According to the Village Gazette, new damages have occurred at the splash pad located at Gormley Park in the village. There have also been reports concerning destruction of landscaping and private property. If anyone has information about the incidents,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man who reportedly shot two people in front of Union Café in the Short North Arts District early Sunday morning. Robert Rogers Jr., 24, is charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting that happened around 4 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released photos of three suspects accused of killing a man and injuring a woman during a robbery over the weekend. At about 10:10 p.m., Saturday, officers went to the 2000 block of Argyle Drive on a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived at the scene, they found Neal […]
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle hit a deer Saturday night in Crane Township, Wyandot County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bucyrus post, officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on US-23 at approximately 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the 1989 Yahama motorcycle overturned on the shoulder of US-23 South.
BLANCHARD TOWNSHIP — One person died and seven people were injured following a three-vehicle incident that sent one vehicle airborne Sunday evening east of Ottawa. Thomas Sproles, 36, of Stryker, died at the scene of the accident on U.S. 224 in Putnam County, according to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in the Short North Arts District overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. Police said officers went to the 700 block of North High Street at 3 a.m. and found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the leg. […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a wrong-way crash sent multiple people to the hospital early Monday morning. The crash was reported at about 1:20 a.m., on I-270 northbound near Easton Way. At least three people were injured in the crash including one who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — It’s been a long road. One that Reatha Freeman has traveled the last 366 days. “It’s been very painful,” she said. “Very hurtful.”. Freeman stands outside the Jackson Pike Jail, the Franklin County Correction Center where her 29-year-old daughter, Fredreca Ford, took her last breath.
Comments / 0