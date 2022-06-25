Pinewood Derby assists with medical costs for cub scout with brain tumor

Hartley & Parker Limited, Inc., in collaboration with Maximum Beverage, hosted a fundraising event for Hartley & Parker Key Account Manager Drew Hoyle at the Hartford Golf Club on May 16. Industry friends turned out in support of Hoyle, who, after years working in the West Hartford-area restaurant industry, took on several management roles at Hartley & Parker. Doyle has been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, for more than a year. Spearheaded by Marci Naldi-Bienkowski of Hartley & Parker and Brian Whitney of Maximum Beverage, the event featured a buffet, an open bar and cigars, with proceeds from each ticket benefiting Hoyle’s medication and treatment costs. Friends and supporters can make additional donations at GoFundMe, Team Drew.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO