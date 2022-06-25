ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Pinewood Derby assists with medical costs for cub scout with brain tumor

Bristol Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – The “Nick’s Epic Race” Pinewood Derby saw dozens of community volunteers turn out to assist with medical costs for Nick Parenti, a local cub scout diagnosed with a brain tumor. The derby was sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 209...

www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

Main Street Community Foundation awards $280,600 in scholarships

BRISTOL – As part of an ongoing tradition, the Main Street Community Foundation awarded $280,600 in scholarships to 131 local students as an investment in the greater Bristol area’s future at its Scholarship Reception 2022 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bristol. Around 200 attended, among them students,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Mrs. Dorothy E. (Simms) Witkoski

Mrs. Dorothy E. (Simms) Witkoski, 87, passed away June 27, 2022, at The Pines of Bristol. She was the widow of Edward J. Witkoski. Dorothy was born on Aug. 25, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Julia (Martin) Simms. He is survived by two sons, Ronald Witkoski and...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

HEALTHY LIVING: Sending kids or grandkids to summer camp?

School’s out, and summer camp season is upon us. Camp is not only a reliable childcare option for working parents, but it improves the mental and physical health for kids, too. As the Medical Director of Hartford Healthcare-GoHealth Urgent Care, I’ve treated minor injuries and illnesses common among young campers. In fact, we work closely with camps across Connecticut to provide real-time access to a full range of healthcare services. Here are some tips to keep your children safe this summer:
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Vendor Palooza returns to New Britain with live entertainment, food, scavenger hunt and more

NEW BRITAIN – Jenny Boom Boom from Hot 93.7 will be hosting this year’s Vendor Palooza 2 in New Britain. Unkn Network’s free community event will take place Saturday, July 16 in the front lot of the Tomasso building at 1 Liberty Square. The rain date is the following day. This year, the kid-friendly event will be from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., adding an extra hour and a half of fun.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at the Industrial Softball League

Rick Fitzsimons contacted me on a recent segment here of the 1950’s Industrial Softball League, a.k.a, “Dusty League,” which played games at Page Park. He was a batboy for a while with the Stanley Tool team, and this inspired him to learn how to pitch. He writes:
Bristol Press

Concert to raise funds for Mum Fest

BRISTOL - Fundraising is in full swing for the 60th annual Mum Festival. Linda Salisbury, the fundraising chair, said she is holding events to decrease the festival’s expenses. “We’ve already had a car wash, a pampered chef party, bingo, and we are having a dance on July 30,” Salisbury...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Troy Robillard Sr.

Troy Robillard Sr. passed away at Bristol Hospital on May 28, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1965 in Bristol, and was the son of Kathleen and Albert Goodfield, and the late Gerald Robillard. He is survived by a son Troy Robillard Jr, .his wife Ashley and their daughters...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Veterans, active service members invited to 'Military Appreciation Night'

BRISTOL – Veterans and active service members are invited to attend the “Military Appreciation Night” at Saturday’s Bristol Blues game. Military Appreciation Night, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Muzzy Field, is one of many “promo nights” the Bristol Blues have scheduled this year. The event, sponsored by the Bristol Army Recruiters, will provide free admission for active service military members and veterans.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Colchester First Selectman pulls book from library, sparks controversy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The First Selectman of a local town has come under scrutiny after a book was removed from the shelves at Cragin Memorial Library. The book “Who is Rupaul?” was pulled after a parent complained to Colchester First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos. Bisbikos writes in a Facebook post:
thebeveragejournal.com

Hartley & Parker Raises Funds for Longtime Colleague

Hartley & Parker Limited, Inc., in collaboration with Maximum Beverage, hosted a fundraising event for Hartley & Parker Key Account Manager Drew Hoyle at the Hartford Golf Club on May 16. Industry friends turned out in support of Hoyle, who, after years working in the West Hartford-area restaurant industry, took on several management roles at Hartley & Parker. Doyle has been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, for more than a year. Spearheaded by Marci Naldi-Bienkowski of Hartley & Parker and Brian Whitney of Maximum Beverage, the event featured a buffet, an open bar and cigars, with proceeds from each ticket benefiting Hoyle’s medication and treatment costs. Friends and supporters can make additional donations at GoFundMe, Team Drew.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Lt. Eric Peterson leaving Plainville Police Department

PLAINVILLE – Plainville Police Department second in command Lt. Eric Peterson has announced that he will be leaving the local department after 25 years to become the new Police Chief in Coventry. Peterson was approved for the role by the town council in Coventry Monday night. He will be...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Dog owners enter last week available to license their dogs

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Hartford Town Clerk’s office issued a reminder to all residents to license their dogs by the end of the week if they have not yet done so. This is the last week resident dog owners have to license their dogs in their hometowns, according to city officials. By […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol's Parks Department hires two residents

BRISTOL – The Department of Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services has announced the hiring of two residents for positions as park maintainer and heavy truck driver. Kevin Dragon will assume the role of park maintainer effective Tuesday, June 28 with starting pay of $23.40 per hour. Carlos Rivera...
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Scribe

106 River Rd Apt 1

Heat and hot water included! Convenience and more! Beautiful completely remodeled two bedroom one bath apartment in Shelton. This apartment has been totally remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, and in unit laundry . Gorgeous view of the Housatonic River. Call today for more details and to...
SHELTON, CT

Community Policy