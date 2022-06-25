ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No immediate changes in Virginia following Roe overturning - both sides invigorated

 3 days ago

Randolph Stowe
3d ago

This decision simply returns the issue of abortions to the people of the states, where it aways should have stayed. The Democrats are lying, but it's what they always do. They despise democracy.

Leroy Fudpucker
3d ago

anyone for roe go to you tube watch an abortion see if that changes your mindYou Tube has a animated version that is sickening enough.

630 WMAL

Virginia Investigating Multiple Attacks on Pro-Life Facilities in Wake of Roe v. Wade Decision

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating vandalism at a pregnancy center that discourages women from having an abortion. Lynchburg Police on Saturday said the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center was spray painted with graffiti. The words “If abortion ain’t safe, you ain’t safe” were written on the walkway leading up to the center, and anarchist symbols were painted on the exterior brick wall.
Stephanie Leguichard

Virginia governor seeks to ban abortion after 15 weeks following SCOTUS ruling

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has plans to ban abortion after 15 weeks following the historic Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and thus removing the constitutional right to abortion. However, he will face opposition from the Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate, where Democrats hold a 21-19 advantage (with one Democrat supportive of anti-abortion legislation).
Virginia gas tax to automatically rise 7% Friday

A law passed two years ago will result in Virginia’s gas tax increasing on Friday. The tax is tied to the consumer price index, and that means this year, it will rise 7%, or about three cents a gallon. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
630 WMAL

Youngkin Said He Will Seek Legislation on Abortion

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday that he will seek legislation to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in comments shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Republican told The Washington Post he has asked four Republican lawmakers to...
NBC12

5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five new laws impacting Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority licensees, and applicants, for ABC licenses, will go into effect starting July 1. The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Here are the five...
WDBJ7.com

Percentage of positive COVID tests rises in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,859,589 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, June 27, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,629 from the 1,857,960 reported Sunday. Not all weekend numbers are updated by...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces EAB to Expand in Virginia, Creating 206 New Jobs

~ Education firm to invest at least $6 million to relocate to a new Henrico County facility ~RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that EAB, the leading provider of education research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions, will invest at least $6 million and add more than 200 jobs in Henrico County over the next five years. To facilitate that growth, the firm also plans to relocate from two locations on East Parham Road and consolidate its Richmond-based operations into a 70,000-square-foot space at the SunTrust Building on West Broad Street. Virginia successfully competed with other existing EAB locations across the country for the project.
wswv.net

Virginia Info on Abortion Rights

The biggest news story in the last few days has been the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe versus Wade, the ruling from 1973 that effectively legalized abortion across the United States. This ruling held that abortion was included in the right to privacy protected by the 14th Amendment.
