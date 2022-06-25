No immediate changes in Virginia following Roe overturning - both sides invigorated

~ Education firm to invest at least $6 million to relocate to a new Henrico County facility ~RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that EAB, the leading provider of education research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions, will invest at least $6 million and add more than 200 jobs in Henrico County over the next five years. To facilitate that growth, the firm also plans to relocate from two locations on East Parham Road and consolidate its Richmond-based operations into a 70,000-square-foot space at the SunTrust Building on West Broad Street. Virginia successfully competed with other existing EAB locations across the country for the project.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO