Private Investigator Accuses Brian Laundrie Of Lying About Gabby Petito's Death In Confession Notes

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
@BIZARE_DESIGN_/INSTAGRAM

Newly released pages from Brian Laundrie 's journal revealed his alleged role in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito , but a private investigator is calling B.S. on the whole story.

In his final confession, Laundrie claimed he only ended Petito's life as a " mercy killing " after she suffered a vaguely-described injury while they were out hiking.

@BIZARE_DESIGN_/INSTAGRAM

"I've seen and heard many confessions, including dying confessions, they are always guaranteed to be filled with half-truths and blame shifts," private investigator Jason K. Jensen reportedly said in an interview with The Sun . "Laundrie's is no exception."

"He writes this farcical tale about her falling down and getting injured while crossing Spread Creek, and describes how he couldn't leave her behind," he continued, adding the journal entry reads like Laundrie was attempting to rewrite history to make himself appear as a hero "instead of the infamous villain."

Jensen also reportedly said the journal notes are "clearly lies" because the Teton County Coroner didn't mention other injuries in the autopsy report that would match up to Laundrie's descriptions.

"The reality is he was hoping that by leaving her corpse along Spread Creek that animals would destroy the evidence, and it could leave room for the head injury to stand as a possibility," he continued of the chilling confession. "He wanted us all to believe he was being merciful as if Gabby asked for him to kill her," he explained before noting his personal belief is that Laundrie murdered her "because he was a domestic abuser, he strangled her and had done so before."

@gabspetito/Instagram

As OK! previously reported, Petito's family immediately released a statement admitting they never wanted Laundrie's final confession to be made public.

"I’m shocked that within 30 minutes of the time we left the FBI office, the notebook was released. Neither myself, nor Joe Petito or Nichole Schmidt , released that from the notebook," attorney Patrick Reilly said at the time.

Rebecca Neal
2d ago

He’s even worse than I imagined. I now doubt he’d dead. Staged suicide? I first thought that was an insane idea. ,but not so much now.

James Taylor
2d ago

we all know that he lied and so did his parents

Cheryl lynn
2d ago

he's dead....can't charge him with anything else but his parents knew more than they had said

