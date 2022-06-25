Valley Queen hosts Thune and Johnson this week to celebrate Dairy Month

Valley Queen Cheese will host U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.; and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. this week in Milbank in celebration of June Dairy Month.

Johnson will tour Valley Queen’s processing facility, 200 E. Railway Ave., from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. He will also participate in a producer roundtable and special appreciation event for Valley Queen Cheese employees.

Thune will participate in Valley Queen Cheeseburger Day on Thursday at Lake Farley Park on Highway 15. He will share his thoughts on state and federal issues during public comments beginning at noon.

Thune and Johnson were lead sponsors of the recently passed Ocean Shipping Reform Act—legislation that provides real, long-term solutions for the many issues congesting U.S. ports and slowing U.S. dairy exports. Valley Queen exports more than $15 million of dairy products each year, but has experienced significant delays for export shipments due to congestion at U.S. ports.

“Shipping delays risk South Dakota jobs and revenue that our state can’t afford to lose,” said Jason Mischel, Valley Queen Cheese vice president of sales and milk procurement.