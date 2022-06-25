ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milbank, SD

Valley Queen hosts Thune and Johnson this week to celebrate Dairy Month

By Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jaea7_0gLzZlOR00

Valley Queen Cheese will host U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.; and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. this week in Milbank in celebration of June Dairy Month.

Johnson will tour Valley Queen’s processing facility, 200 E. Railway Ave., from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. He will also participate in a producer roundtable and special appreciation event for Valley Queen Cheese employees.

Thune will participate in Valley Queen Cheeseburger Day on Thursday at Lake Farley Park on Highway 15. He will share his thoughts on state and federal issues during public comments beginning at noon.

Thune and Johnson were lead sponsors of the recently passed Ocean Shipping Reform Act—legislation that provides real, long-term solutions for the many issues congesting U.S. ports and slowing U.S. dairy exports. Valley Queen exports more than $15 million of dairy products each year, but has experienced significant delays for export shipments due to congestion at U.S. ports.

“Shipping delays risk South Dakota jobs and revenue that our state can’t afford to lose,” said Jason Mischel, Valley Queen Cheese vice president of sales and milk procurement.

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

Close Votes & Upsets at the SD GOP Convention

Close votes and an upset marked the nominations at the South Dakota Republican party convention last weekend in Watertown. Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden and Attorney General candidate Marty Jackley held off challengers while incumbent Secretary of State Steve Barnett lost the nomination to newcomer Monae Johnson. Senator Jean Hunhoff of...
WATERTOWN, SD
kotatv.com

Jackley, Rhoden escape upsets; Barnett ousted

WATERTOWN, S.D. - A record 687 Republican delegates descended on Watertown Saturday to have a hand in picking the nominees for three statewide offices. When all was said and done, the favorites in two of the three races would survive an upset bid, and an incumbent would be ousted. Delegates...
WATERTOWN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milbank, SD
State
South Dakota State
gowatertown.net

Large hay bales destroyed by fire on farm west of Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Firefighters had their hands full with a large hay bale fire northwest of Watertown Sunday morning. Watertown Fire Rescue was called to 44440 168th Street a little before 7:00 a.m. When they got there, they found a large hay storage lot with approximately 800 bales burning. The bales...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown police investigating vandalism at car dealership

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police are investigating vandalism at a local car dealership. Officers were called Monday to Sharp Automotive on Highway 212. They found three windows on the building and on a vehicle had been shot out with a BB gun. Damage is estimated at $1,500. It’s believed the vandalism...
WATERTOWN, SD
kelo.com

Volga man dies in hospital after head-on crash

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Volga man has died of injuries sustained in a head-on crash north of Bruce, South Dakota last week. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department says the crash involving a pickup and a sport utility vehicle happened June 14th at the intersection of 468th Avenue and 199th Street.
VOLGA, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Thune
Person
Dusty Johnson
gowatertown.net

Watertown man arrested after crashing car into Deuce’s Casino

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown man faces several charges after crashing into a parked vehicle and a business early Saturday morning. Police were called to Deuce’s Casino at 137 5th Street Northeast just before 6:00 a.m. on a report of a car crash. They arrived to find a car driven...
WATERTOWN, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

317
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy