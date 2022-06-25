ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Is Axing Two Iconic Tom Hanks Movies in July

By Michael Hein
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Hanks fans may want to schedule a movie night soon, as two of the actor's most beloved films are leaving Netflix on July 31, 2022. Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail are both available to stream for about one more month. After that, you'll have to look somewhere besides Netflix...

Comments / 206

John Streber
3d ago

Waiting for his new movie !!! WEEKEND AT EPSTEINS ISLAND !!! Starring Tom Hanks and pivot man will be played by ALEC BALDWIN !!!!

Reply(10)
149
Jim Carpenter
2d ago

Great case of his being a celebrity and drawing more attention to himself is not such a great thing now . 😕 To bad his views will effect his life so negatively . He is a great actor . It's also a very good case of how fast your thrown under the bus after you are not as useful anymore . WATCH AND SEE ! The wolves smell blood .

Reply(6)
14
Col Kilgore
2d ago

How many times can you watch the same movie? Netflix, really horrible selection of movies to choose from. Close to canceling the sub.

Reply(1)
10
