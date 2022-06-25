ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Construction underway on the next phase of One Scottsdale

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0tvm_0gLzZeDM00

DMB Associates, the developers behind DC Ranch and numerous other communities across the Phoenix metropolitan area, announced that construction has started, and activity is thriving on the next phases of One Scottsdale, a 75-acre project just north of Loop 101 on Scottsdale Road.

The 21-acre portion of the property located between Thompson Peak Parkway and Legacy Boulevard currently consists of a Hilton hotel along with several retail/dining shops and medical offices.

“North Scottsdale has evolved into an incredibly dynamic area,” Michael Burke, DMB senior vice president of commercial development, stated in the press release. "We were honored to play a role in that with DC Ranch and now with One Scottsdale."

There are several other users looking at the site for additional purposes that are currently in negotiations and would take a majority of the remaining land.

According to the release, company officials said completion of the infrastructure to support the first phase hotel and retail deals, which closed on the property in 2021, is expected by the end of this month.

Submitted Photo

The hotel will be the first building to be completed in this phase and is projected to open in October 2022. The first retail building is expected to commence construction this summer with an opening in 2023.

South of Legacy Boulevard is another 54 acres of One Scottsdale that DMB is planning for as a mixed-use “village”. It is currently anchored by several for rent and for sale residential projects, a potential resort hotel and a mixed-use restaurant/office project consisting of approximately 200,000 square-feet.

DMB began initiating this phase of development in 2020 and just closed on the first, class-A, multi-family parcel with StreetLights Residential earlier this month.

"Because of our proximity to vibrant neighborhoods like Grayhawk, new corporate headquarters along the 101 and thriving luxury hotels, car dealerships and shopping to our south we’re pleased that our next phases will largely add some additional opportunities to support what is already developed around us," Burked stated.

The release stated that it will likely take about seven to 10 years for the full build-out of One Scottsdale’s 75 acres, depending on the market.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Board OKs first phase of massive Gentry complex

Part of the massive 1,864-unit Gentry on the Green apartment complex has taken a step toward becoming reality. The Scottsdale Development Review Board on June 16 voted 5-1 to approve the site plan for the first phase of the project, with 262 apartments. The site plan for the 320-unit Phase 1B was also up for consideration but was put on hold until a later date. City Council approved a rezoning for the project in December 2019.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
irei.com

Cohen pays $130m for industrial building near Phoenix

Cohen Asset Management has purchased a newly constructed industrial and logistics property located at 2600 Miller Road in Buckeye, Ariz. The sales price was estimated to be $130 million, which is considered one of the highest gross industrial building sales ever in the Phoenix area. The seller was Creation, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale’s water principles could affect projects

Scottsdale City Council strengthened its commitment to water sustainability last week by adopting a set of water-management principles. “These principles are a set of nine compiled from existing Scottsdale Water’s policies and practices with the intent of providing a transparent framework for sustainable water solutions for Scottsdale … They span the width and breath of what we do in Scottsdale Water,” said Scottsdale Water Executive Director Brian Biesemeyer.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tempe City Council approves 250 Rio development

The Tempe City Council has voted to approve the entitlements for the new 250 Rio office and retail project proposed by Hines, the international real estate firm, in downtown Tempe. The 250 Rio development will be a 216,000-square-foot Class AA office building and accompanying parking structure between the historic Ash...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Industry
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Government
azbex.com

2nd Phase Announced for Peoria BTR Project

A second phase has been announced to join with a Build-to-Rent project about to get underway on a Maricopa County island in north Peoria. Building permits for Village at Pleasant River, a 246-unit development on 25 acres near Happy Valley Parkway and 115th Avenue are under review. Now, applicant EMC Management is requesting rezoning for Village at Pleasant River Phase II to accommodate another 55 single-story units on an adjacent five acres.
PEORIA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 5 New Restaurants are Now Open In Greater Phoenix

Summer can be a rough time for restaurants in metro Phoenix. But a few newcomers are taking advantage of the slower season to open for the first time. Over the last week, five new restaurants and cocktail bars have opened in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Chandler. Here's what you need to know.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Local hotel-to-apartments project very much alive, owner says

Some residents are wondering if the planned conversion of the old Clarion Hotel near 51st Street and Elliot Road has been abandoned because months have gone by without any noticeable activity and the site is pretty much locked down. The city Planning and Zoning Department since May 5 had been...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Phoenix Metropolitan Area#The Next Phase#Hotels#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Dmb Associates#Dc Ranch#Thompson Peak Parkway
KTAR.com

Developer chosen for P83 project near Peoria Sports Complex

PHOENIX — The P83 Entertainment District in Peoria is starting to take shape, as the city announced a partnership with Common Bond Development Group to redevelop an area near the Peoria Sports Complex. A 2.66-acre site east of the intersection at 83rd Avenue and Paradise Lane will be developed...
PEORIA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gateway Airport opens up 270 acres for development

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is throwing 270-acres of vacant land into the economic development feeding frenzy taking place in Southeast Mesa. The airport board signed a deal last week with The Boyer Company to develop Gateway East, a large section of land in the northeast corner of the airport set aside by the airport authority for non-aeronautical development.
MESA, AZ
gforgames.com

A Comprehensive Guide to Scottsdale Waterfront

Scottsdale Waterfront in Arizona, unsurprisingly, ranks first in the list of the most appealing cities to live in. Notably, the city has an abundance of cultural offerings, as well as endless sunshine and a dry climate. It’s no surprise that tourists and visitors prefer Scottsdale Waterfront. While the city...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Several Valley restaurants closing temporarily for ‘summer vacation’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the restaurant industry continues to struggle with staffing shortages, supply chain shortages, and surging costs of supplies and food, some businesses are taking an unusual step to shut down during the slower summer season in the Valley. Local site Mouth by Southwest noticed several restaurants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
East Valley Tribune

LG battery plant moving forward, officials say

With no more public input required, the LG plant construction will continue as planned, local and county officials said last week. On June 21, a joint meeting between the Town of Queen Creek and the Pinal County Board of Supervisors brought experts together to help answer any questions citizens had about the project.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cities Forced To Cancel 4th of July Fireworks Display

With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
PHOENIX, AZ
ArchDaily

The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode

Lead Architects : Taylor Bode (designer) Text description provided by the architects. Carrying on the tradition of student-built desert shelters at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West, 'The Loft' was designed, constructed, and inhabited as a final year thesis project at The School of Architecture at Taliesin. The thesis explored concepts of functional and aesthetic adaptability, the psychology of user control, and the idea of anticipatory architecture as a spatial framework that supports a built environment in a constant state of change.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Water project costs for city, Intel soar 49%

If you are doing a major construction project at your home or business, you probably know that costs have soared. A year and a half ago, the City of Chandler and Intel agreed to work on a joint water project that would cost $23.4 million. Since then, supplies are in short supply and those you can get cost a lot more. There’s also a shortage of workers, so labor is going up as well.
CHANDLER, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
815
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy