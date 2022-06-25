ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin basketball target Cooper Koch Commits to a Big Ten rival

 3 days ago
After narrowing his list of schools down to Iowa, Wisconsin, and Purdue, 2024 four-star forward Cooper Koch has officially committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Per 247sports, Koch is the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 8 PF in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Illinois.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block on 49% shooting from beyond the arc for Notre Dame High School.

The Illinois native announced his commitment to the University of Iowa via his Twitter account:

