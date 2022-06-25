ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar disagrees with tripping call that set up Lightning goal

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Days after Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper complained that officials missed a call in Game 4 that cost his team the game, Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar had a gripe about a call that was made in Game 5.

In the second period, Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was sent to the penalty box for tripping Tampa Bay's Ondrej Palat. The penalty set up a four-on-three power play for the Lightning, and they took advantage with a Nikita Kucherov goal that gave the team a 2-1 lead.

"I didn't love that call, just because I don't think there was any intent there," Bednar said after the game. "I don't even think he was checking that guy. Looked to me like he kind of stopped over his stick. It's a tough one. They got their only power-play goal on that one. So that hurt, stung a little bit. But it is what it is. You gotta roll with the punches."

Tampa Bay took its one-goal lead into the third period before Colorado tied the game with a Makar goal. But the Lightning reclaimed the lead with a goal from Palat with less than seven minutes left and held on for a 3-2 win.

Makar told reporters, "That [penalty] doesn't happen very often, but at the end of the day, you have to refocus."

