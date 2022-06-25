Which college football coaches are joining Scott Frost on the hot seat

We’ve talked before about the fact that Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost is on the hot seat. It’s no surprise to anyone. A 15-29 overall record and zero bowl games in four seasons will and should put you on the hot seat. So who are the other coaches that will join Frost with tenuous job security? ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg has put together a list highlighting the additional Power 5 coaches that need to win in 2022, or they could be looking for a new job. I have to say that I agree with almost every selection on this list. Scroll below and let us know what you think of the hot seat coaches heading into 2022.

GEOFF COLLINS, GEORGIA TECH

Hired: December 2018 Record at School: 9-25 Thoughts: Replacing Paul Johnson has not been as easy as Georgia Tech thought it would be. Pushing out a coach with an 82-61 record over 11 years maybe wasn't the wisest move.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

KARL DORRELL, COLORADO

Hired: February 2020 Record at School: 8-10 Thoughts: Most likely needs a bowl game appearance to keep his job after a disappointing 4-8 season in 2021.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DINO BABERS, SYRACUSE

Hired: December 2015 Record at School: 29-43 Thoughts: Two years removed from a 1-10 season and the Syracuse faithful are losing their patience.

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

CHIP KELLY, UCLA

Hired: November 2017 Record at School: 18-25 Thoughts: Kelly did recently sign an extension but he brought high expectations to Westwood and has yet to live up to that excitement. The Bruins went 8-4 last year and a step back could become a major issue for Kelly.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

SCOTT SATTERFIELD, LOUISVILLE

Hired: December 2018 Record at School: 18-19 Thoughts: A .500 record will not cut it for Cardinals fans. It doesn't matter how many big-name recruits you can land.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

HERM EDWARDS, ARIZONA STATE

Hired: December 2017 Record at School: 25-18 Thoughts: This has nothing to do with the on-the-field results. The off-the-field issues involving the coaching staff has turned up the heat on Edwards. When your peers are anonymously questioning how you're still employed, that's usually not a good sign. I say they're still being punished for how they treated former Hawaii coach June Jones back in 2011.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MACK BROWN, NORTH CAROLINA

Hired: November 2018 Record at School: 21-17 (second stint at school) Thoughts: When you're supposed to contend for a conference championship and instead end the year 6-7, fans aren't going to be happy. And they're not happy with Mack right now.

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

SCOTT FROST, NEBRASKA

Hired: December 2017 Record at School: 15-29 Thoughts: No bowl games in four years for Frost in Lincoln. That's why he's on this list.

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

BRYAN HARSIN, AUBURN

Hired: December 2020 Record at school: 6-7 Thoughts: Unrealistic expectations for a program can put a coach on the hot seat after one year. Could any conference have more delusional fanbases than the SEC? The answer is no.

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

STEVE SARKISIAN, TEXAS

Hired: January 2021 Record: 6-7 Thoughts: Speaking of unrealistic expectations. Yes, Sarkisian landed the commitment of Arch Manning, but Texas will not hesitate to make a change if struggles continue. They will not hold up their football program for one recruit.

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1