Kip Moore Announces ‘Fire on Wheels Tour,’ Reveals Dates & Opening Act

By TK Sanders
 3 days ago
Country music star Kip Moore just added a handful of dates to his road tour slated for later this year. The “Fire on Wheels” tour begins on September 8 in Utah and wraps on November 12 in Ohio.

His tour gets its name from his latest single of the same title. The song is about Moore loving to perform, and it name-checks a few cities and states along the way. Other than “Fire on Wheels,” we don’t know much about Moore’s latest album, which he has been pretty quiet about as of late.

For the tour, Moore’s label mates Boy Named Banjo will open. Tickets for the new tour go on sale July 1.

Here’s a list of cities and venues where you can catch Moore and Boy Named Banjo:

  • Sept 8 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
  • Sept 9 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Concert House
  • Sept 11 — Portland, Oregon @ Roseland Theatre
  • Sept 15 — Denver, Colorado @ Paramount Theatre
  • Sept 16 — Omaha, Nebraska @ The Admiral
  • Sept 17 — Salina, Kansas @ Tony’s Pizza Events Center
  • Sept 23 — Morgantown, W.V. @ Ruby Amphitheater
  • Sept 24 — Baltimore, Maryland @ Rams Head Live
  • Oct 6 — Norfolk, Virginia @ The Norva
  • Oct 7 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s
  • Oct 8 — Greenville, S.C. @ The Blind Horse Saloon
  • Oct 20 — Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall
  • Oct 21 — Tallahassee, Florida @ The Moon
  • Oct 27 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
  • Oct 28 — Burlington, Vermont @ Flynn Performing Arts Center
  • Oct 29 — Rutland, Vermont @ Paramount Theatre
  • Nov 3 — Toronto, Ontario Canada @ Danforth Music Hall
  • Nov 6 — London, Ontario Canada @ London Music Hall
  • Nov 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
  • Nov 11 — Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hershey Theater
  • Nov 12 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Masonic Temple

Kip Moore has been in the industry for ten years now

Moore’s latest studio album, his fifth since really hitting the scene in 2012, comes ten years after his crossover hit “Up All Night” made him a household name. To celebrate the milestone, Moore decided to release a music video earlier this year in 2022 for another beloved song, “Crazy One More Time,” which was on that first album.

The country singer spoke about the song and what inspired him to write it. “The idea for ‘Crazy One More Time’ came about after running into someone that I hadn’t seen in years and someone that I’d had a whole lot of history with,” Moore said. “The music came first, the guitar riff was something that I sat on for a couple of months.”

He said the lyrics came to him in a dream.

“I’d had a dream about the song,” he says, “and all of a sudden, the lyric was there, and I woke up with the lyric at two o’clock in the morning and wrote it all out.”

“It’s about running back into someone that you haven’t seen in a years and you always had such a strong connection with and you’re right back in that place,” he explains. “The bond between you two will always be there.”

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

