ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ken Block Tells Us What Went Wrong With His Hoonipigasus Porsche at Pikes Peak

By Jonathon Klein
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpKCb_0gLzXeHm00 The Drive

Ken Block’s mid-engine Porsche 911 dubbed Hoonipigasus was unveiled a few weeks ago with the aim of taking on the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb . The car, if you can call it that, is the brainchild of Betim Berisha of BBi Autosport ; Joe Scarbo , who conceived the protonightmare ( SV RSR ) the Hoonipig’s based on; and Block. The result is an all-wheel-drive, 1,400-horsepower, meth-breathing, heavy downforce—a first for Block—race car. They made it to the mountain, but during practice on Thursday, the engine gave out , and his attempt to go sub-8 minutes—set by Romain Dumas in the VW ID.R —was over before it began.

There was a lot of lead-up to running the Hoonipig at Pikes. That included the splashy public debut of the car in southern California, the final assembly of the car (the one at the launch didn’t have an engine), and its first shakedown practice to break in the engine. Based on initial outings with the car at Pueblo Motorsports Park in Colorado nearly a month before the race, everything seemed to look good. As did its first practice last week.

Pikes, however, is a different animal than most other races. It’s often referred to as a battle between the driver and the mountain itself , but the car’s endurance is always a concern. Because of the mountain’s harsh conditions—the start line sits at 6,300 feet above sea level and climbs 12.42 miles to an oxygen-starved 14,050 feet through forests and an alpine desert—the mechanical specifications and tolerances you need to make it to its peak are incredible. The Hoonipigasus is no different, but because it was squarely aimed at setting an overall record, those tolerances were even thinner and the specs far wilder than the average competitor.

To find out what exactly happened with the would-be Hoonigan King of the Mountain, as well as what goes through a competitor’s head when all that preparation and pent-up nervousness are shut down right before competing, we got ahold of Ken Block himself to give the inside story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVWPE_0gLzXeHm00

The Drive: What exactly went wrong with the engine, and do you know the cause of the malfunction?

Ken Block : We had a cylinder basically go. It had to do with the valves and then the cylinder wall got damaged. You can ask Betim who has [laughs] more knowledge of engines and what happened. I can only give you the basics on that. But it just got damaged to the point where we just didn’t have enough time to fix it for my qualifying run on Thursday. So that was the whole issue. We just had a very short time frame and we just couldn’t get it fixed in time.

TD : Can you save anything from it?

KB : Absolutely. The block was damaged, but whether or not the block can be fixed, that’s a question beyond me. But all the rest of the parts, all the rest of the cylinders were fine, that was just the issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13we27_0gLzXeHm00

The Drive: What does it feel like to prepare yourself for the mountain and then have to unfortunately not run? How have you calmed your nerves and mind after that lead-up?

Ken Block: [Laughs] Well, that’s a good question. It’s very difficult to do all the preparation that we’ve done and basically have to turn it all off. It is what it is, but I’ve dealt with mechanical failures throughout my career. It’s just a part of racing. But this one happens to be a big one because of all the time and preparation that go into an event like this. All the training, all the testing, everything. Then to have a major mechanical issue like an engine go is really quite disappointing. But again, it is what it is, we have to accept that it’s part of the deal, but I really wanted to run this year. Looks like we’ll just have to wait until next year.

TD: Walk me through why, after all these years, you wanted to switch to tarmac in a 1,400 horsepower, heavy downforce, low-weight car, at a place where the limits are practically nonexistent?

KB : You know, I’ve raced gravel most of my career, but I have done a bunch of tarmac stuff. WRC around the world, the Donegal Rally in Ireland, and all the Gymkhana stuff I’ve done. I do have a lot of experience on tarmac, but really the Pikes Peak race course is really like a rally stage. The difference is that it ends at 14,000 feet and I don’t have a co-driver. But the way that I memorize roads, the way that you attack this sort of road, to me, it’s just like a rally stage. The length of it, 12.4 miles, that’s a rally road, so I look at it just like doing a stage in a rally. I’ve even gone up the mountain and to memorize it in my brain, I did it like a rally stage where I went up with a co-driver, did multiple runs, written the notes, and modified the notes. And so that worked really well for me to memorize the course. I think it’s a very unique situation and it’s an incredible race, I really love the challenge of applying my skills as a rally driver to such a challenging race.

TD : What was your training like to get ready for the car and physically prepare to go sub-8 minutes?

KB : Well, the thing of it is, it’s all about the car. I can only do what the car is capable of. So that all involves the testing and development before getting the car here. And then myself physically, I already live at 7,000 feet, so to prepare to race at this elevation, where it starts at 9,000 and goes up to 14,000, that takes preparation all on its own too. There’s a who package of ways that you have to prepare for a race like this, which is really quite unique. I love the whole challenge of it, and that’s why it’s so disappointing not to be racing this year as we’ve done all that development and preparation to race and not get to race.

TD: I know you incorporated “Just Don’t Die” into your Trouble Andrew livery, but what was that conversation like with your wife, Lucy?

KB : Yeah [laughs]. She’s very knowledgeable about what I do and how I race and where I go. And she races rally herself, so she knows the dangers too, but she doesn’t like this mountain. When I came back for Climbkhana and I showed her the shots off Evo Corner , she was not happy about that at all. So when I told her I had the opportunity to race here, the conversation was “Please, just don’t die.” But that to me is sorta a celebration of life, because I have a wife and kids, and they are very concerned. We all accept the concept that things can go wrong at any point though, we just have to be smart about how we do it. I look at the “Just Don’t Die” thing as a “good luck” or “break a leg” type thing. It’s meant to acknowledge the danger, but do it in a smart way to come home to my family.

TD: You’ve already said you’ll be back for the 101st running next year, but what’s the plan for the car in the interim? Is there a plan, or is Betim, Joe, and the crew just going to tinker for the next year?

KB : Well, I mean, it’s an amazing car, it’s been a great project, and we want to do more with it. But we now have a year of development time to come back stronger and better than we were. So we’re actually kind of grateful, to look at it in a positive way, grateful to have this time to really come back even stronger. But in the meantime, yeah, we’ll have to figure out some fun stuff to go do with it. You know, Brian Scotto (Hoonigan’s Chief Creative Officer) and I are already talking about what we can go do with it. So yeah, it’s just a matter of what fits into the game plan.

TD : What’s next for you?

KB: Good question. Well, right now I’m racing in the American Rally Association and we’re halfway through the series. Won the last two events. Travis Pastrana leads the championship, but I’ve got the momentum. Our next event is in New England in three weeks, so my focus coming out of this weekend is to go back and focus on rally. I’m racing an amazing Hyundai rally car this year.

TD : The WRC car .

KB : Yeah, so my target is to win that championship. Going into New England, that’s a strong event for me. I was leading it last year until the Subura I was racing broke, so I’m looking forward to going back to the event and putting in a good race. That’s what’s next for me, but I’m also keeping on developing with my daughter [ Lia ]. She’s 15 years old and she’s racing in the same series as me , but in a two-wheel-drive car. She actually got on the national podium in the last race, but development with her is going amazing, so we’ll continue to work on her skills, too. Some really positive stuff this year with rally and pushing like hell to win championships.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 4

Related
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
MotorBiscuit

Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You

The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are both on the list of the deadliest cars in America. However, it is mostly due to the volume of the cars on the list. The post Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Pastrana
Person
Romain Dumas
Person
Ken Block
Motorious

These Classic Cars Are Going To Be Crushed

One of our favorite YouTube channels, Auto Archeology, has great connections because the guy is able to gain access to all kinds of secret automotive treasure troves. Well, he’s at it again, this time giving us a good look at a salvage yard that’s getting ready to crush a bunch of classic GM cars along with a few Fords and Mopars and plenty of parts.
REEDSBURG, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Pikes Peak#World Rally Car#Vehicles#The Drive Ken Block
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
Motorious

Mercedes Lowrider Truck Is Ridiculous

We thought we’d seen it all, then we saw this…. Oh the Finns, those Scandinavians most Americans know little about. They constantly blow us away with the crazy, wild car culture in such a frozen wasteland, the last place you’d expect American muscle cars to be popular. They’re also into lowriders in Finland, and one man has built the largest tribute to the culture: A 75-foot Mercedes Actros 2663 lowrider semi-truck.
CELEBRITIES
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 In Hypersonic Gray Metallic: Live Photo Gallery

The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 ups the ante for the C8 with an abundance of go-faster goodies, from the aero, to the engine, and beyond. Now, we’re taking a closer look at this 2023 Corvette Z06 in Hypersonic Gray Metallic paint thanks to the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
yankodesign.com

This luxurious flying car basks in uplifting interior comfort for high speed megacity travel

Getting from point A to point B in megacities is going to be the major focus in the next decade or even earlier. Justified enough for concept, as well as prototype flying cars and electric VTOL’s to have gained attention in the recent past. Shanghai-based Pantuo Aviation is yet another bunch of aviation and electric vehicle professionals eyeing the early piece of the pie with thier sustainable human mobility design. The company’s goal is to develop secure, AI-enabled eVTOL passenger aircraft that ease us all into the future of mobility.
TRAVEL
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 Driver Arrested After Doing 177 MPH, More Than Double The Speed Limit

Likely someone who thinks "I paid for the whole speedometer, I'm gonna use the whole speedometer," the driver of a Porsche 911 was seen doing 177 mph (285 km/h) on a highway in Spain. For reference, the speed limit on the Autovía A-6 in El Espinar is 75 mph (120 km/h). A speed camera mounted inside a police helicopter clocked the driver doing more than double the speed limit, and yet he refused to pull over.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Ordered To Pay $7 Million For Mustang Crash

Back in 2016, 19-year-old Breanna Bumgarner was driving her 2014 Ford Mustang down U.S. Route 33 near Spencer, West Virginia when a 1989 Toyota pickup crossed the center line. In the crash, the truck hit the Ford’s A-pillar, crumpling the driver’s door so Bumgarner couldn’t escape as the pony car caught fire. She burned alive.
SPENCER, WV
Motor1.com

Florida Driver Thinks C8 Corvette Is Submarine, Conquers Flooded Road

Water and cars do not mix. Actually, deep water and cars don't mix, save for exceedingly rare examples like the Amphicar from the 1960s, or high-riding four-wheel-drive vehicles with gobs of ground clearance. Even then, navigating a flooded street is extremely dangerous, as there's no telling what obstacles or pitfalls might lurk beneath the water. As such, this article definitely earns a don't try this at home warning.
MIAMI, FL
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy