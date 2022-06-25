ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

More than Movies: Oak Hill’s Starlight Drive-In Brings the Past to the Present

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3MDq_0gLzXdP300

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Buzz has been spreading by word of mouth and social media alike for the Starlite Drive-In, a recently-opened Fayette County attraction that is, in equal measure, brand new and delightfully vintage.

A nod to the days of old, the Starlite Drive-In offers a healthy dose of nostalgia with the bells and whistles of the modern world, which during opening weekend included high-end technological renderings of colossal, prehistoric monstrosities.

Opening its allegorical doors last Thursday, the drive-in welcomed residents from all over to take a trip back in time – to 1956 or to the Cretaceous period depending on which visitor you ask, though some almost certainly made the trip for both.

“We want this to be a place that people can bring their family and make it a tradition for years to come,” reads a statement released following opening weekend.

And by all appearances, the venue may very well be on track to become just that. LOOTPRESS spoke with Raleigh County resident Zach Cook, who attended the grand opening of the Starlite Drive-In.

“The weather was perfect, and the turnout was great,” Cook says of his experience. “The staff members were very excited about the new entertainment hub they were providing to the community.”

Indeed, all signs point to the debut of the Starlite Drive-In having been a substantial community hit. But Cook’s experience gets to the heart why these types of ventures remain relevant. The viewing of Jurassic World Dominion on opening night proved to be a full-circle moment for him, as it likely did for many viewers who came up in the 1990s. Compounding the significance of the evening, the event even provided Cook’s fiancée with her very first drive-in experience.

“In 1993, Jurassic Park had just hit the big screen,” says Cook. “I was five years old [and] dinosaurs had become the focus of my every waking thought. Experiencing what would become one of my all-time favorite films at a drive-in theater only enhanced the magic behind the movie-going experience. Almost 30 years later, I had the privilege of seeing the final chapter in the Jurassic Park saga during the grand opening of the Starlite Drive-In in Oak Hill.”

The throwback aesthetic of such a venture shouldn’t necessarily come as all that much of a surprise. In a rapidly shifting cultural, technological, and sociological climate, folks are beginning to take notice as the last of the original businesses of these types fade away in favor of subscriptions to HBO Max and Disney+.

As such, a palpable yearning for simpler and more communal times has begun to take hold, particularly among West Virginians – a traditionally rural population for whom social activities such as drive-in theaters and skating rinks (more on that here) have long been indispensable staples of social life.

“It takes a certain level of drive and commitment to open a business of this nature right now,” Cook remarks of the socio-economic period in which Americans, and West Virginians in particular, currently find themselves.

Such an assessment is far from unfounded. These are economically tough times, and it would be far from difficult to simply resign oneself to acceptance of unfavorable financial odds in a risk/reward assessment for such a startup.

But one mistake in assessing the need for these types of establishment is the general approach to ideas as means to an end – a utility that serves a specific function. But practicality notwithstanding, thriving as a human being is about more than having basic needs met.

Oftentimes we derive the most joy from the things we can’t explain at all. Sure, most anyone in America can retrieve a smartphone from their pocket and access any popular show or film in the history of television and cinema, and in theory, this negates the necessity of something like a drive-in theater entirely.

But at this point, it’s less about accessing content and more about stepping into a world outside the one you see all day every day at work – outside the walls of your home – and, perhaps most significantly – outside the psychological prison of a six inch screen covered in bacteria from every doorknob, pinpad, and gas nozzle you’ve ever touched in your life.

In these instances, what is being paid for is less a product in and of itself and more a captivating atmosphere – a vibe, as the younger folks might say.

One parallel to consider would be the turntable – or record player. In 2022, there is little to no feasible need for a record player in any person’s home. Just as one can withdraw their smartphone and dive right into most any movie or series ever produced, one can likewise immerse themselves in just about any song from any artist in the history of recorded music at the touch of a button.

However, this does not change the fact that vinyl record sales are the highest they’ve been in 30 years. Again, oftentimes it’s less about what makes sense and more about what feels right.

And for a number of residents from Oak Hill and surrounding areas, what feels right is a weekend feature at the Starlite Drive-In.

“With everything going on in the world, it’s nice to see some good being brought to our community,” says Cook.

“I encourage each and every one of you to support the growth of unique entertainment in Southern West Virginia. Give Starlite Drive-In a visit!”

This weekend’s feature gives the option of repeat or first time – for opening weekend customers who opted for a showing of Ambulance – viewing of Jurassic World Dominion, or Top Gun: Maverick.

The Starlite Drive-In is located at 3948 Lochgelly Rd, Oak Hill, WV, and gates open at 6:00pm Thursday – Saturday each week. For more information visit the Starlite Drive-In Facebook page here.

Comments / 3

Related
Lootpress

Eye Candy Optical holds ribbon cutting ceromony for grand opening

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted Tuesday to welcome Raleigh County’s newest enterprise, Eye Candy Optical. The eyewear design hub opened the doors to its North Eisenhower Drive location Monday morning, in a ceremony held in conjunction with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

70s, 80s themed Car Show hits Beckley for 4th of July

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The city of Beckley has big plans coming up for this 4th of July weekend. Join Beckley Events on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 at Word Park on Neville Street, to reminisce about the groovy 70s and the awesome 80s during a special 70s and 80s Evening. The action kicks off Friday […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lake Stephens hours adjusted for holiday fireworks display

SURVEYOR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As Independence Day approaches, many businesses, venues, and organizations are opting to celebrate during the weekend leading up to the popular holiday. Lake Stephens is no exception, as this year the popular swimming and activity destination has announced that a celebratory fireworks display will be...
SURVEYOR, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Oak Hill, WV
Government
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Government
City
Oak Hill, WV
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Greenbrier River Campground

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – From April through October the Greenbrier River comes alive with canoes, kayaks, inner tubes, and prime camping along its banks. This week’s One Tank Trip takes us to the Greenbrier River Campground, an 8-acre campground located along, you guessed it, the Greenbrier River. From...
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Local farm offers blueberry picking; goat petting

RENICK, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun outing to spend with family and friends, you should go visit the Friendly Goat Fruit Farm. Located at 2801 Julia Rd in Renick, WV, 24966, the farm offers a scenic place for the public to enjoy, which includes a large blueberry farm filled with over […]
RENICK, WV
WVNS

Food Truck Frenzy & Festival returns to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Summer is here and that means it is time to celebrate and what better way to do that than with food and music! That is exactly how Princeton and the Chuck Mathena Center kicked things off with their Food Truck Frenzy and Festival. Candace Wilson, Executive Director of the Chuck Mathena […]
PRINCETON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Starlight#Drive In Theater#Bacteria#The Starlite Drive In
woay.com

Town of Fayetteville gears up for annual 4th of July Heritage Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The community is invited to take part in four whole days of festivities this year for the Town of Fayetteville’s annual Heritage Festival. Including a parade, food and craft vendors, live music, fireworks, and more, the town provides activities for the whole family to do to celebrate the 4th of July.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

ALIVE Animal Services Group, Inc looking for foster families

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A local animal resource group attends a dog park opening in Mercer County. ALIVE Animal Services Group, Inc is based in Princeton but they service Mercer County, Southern McDowell County and sometimes Monroe. They were in attendance at the Wild Things Bark Park opening on Saturday, June 26, 2022, to show […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Hospice of Southern West Virginia Recognized as a Five Star Hospice

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) has been named a five-star hospice, an achievement that places HSWV among the top hospices in the country. HSWV is one of 195 hospices in the United States that obtained this rating, of the 2,026 hospices scored through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Hospice Survey (CAHPS).
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
Metro News

Meteorologist recalls the day the Derecho crossed W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service in Charleston knew West Virginia was in for some storm related activity on June 29, 2012. However, they never expected it to line up like it did. Now a decade has passed and Meteorologist Jeff Hovis is still working out of the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Eagles tribute band heads to Beckley Summer Concert Series

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – As a part of Theatre West Virginia’s summer concert series, Nashville-based Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges’ will be performing at Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview in America’s newest National Park, The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Beckley, West Virginia. The show will be this weekend on Sunday, June 26th. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is ready for new rollout 988 number July 16th

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — First Choice Services out of Charleston says it is ahead of the game when it comes to a new national emergency mental health hotline number that is being rolled out across the U.S. July 16th. Many county officials throughout the U.S. say they’re not ready for the new number to take […]
WHEELING, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Boats arrive for the start of Charleston Sternwheel Regatta this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 20 boats lined the Kanawha River at Haddad Riverfront Park Monday, with more on the way, ahead of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta later this week. The event runs Thursday through the 4th of July holiday. Bryan Hughes, member of the Sternwheel Regatta Commission, said...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia aviator honored at memorial service

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia aviator who trained more than 40,000 pilots has been honored at a memorial service at a county courthouse, officials said. The Kanawha County Commission said the flag at the courthouse in Charleston was lowered to half–staff Saturday in honor of Benny Mallory, who was described by officials as a local aviation pioneer.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Yeager Airport lowers flags for award-winning pilot

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport is lowering its flags to half staff to honor Marine Corps Veteran and pilot Benny Mallory, who passed away Monday evening. He was 91. Mallory founded the Mallory Airport in South Charleston and was an award-winning pilot and instructor. Mallory is said to have trained over […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

WWII Medal of Honor recipient hospitalized in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The family of Woody Williams and his namesake foundation are thanking the public for the prayers of healing and comfort while the Marine and Medal of Honor recipient is in the hospital in West Virginia. He received the MOH from President Harry Truman on Oct....
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy