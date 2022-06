The drummer of a Massachusetts rock band was attacked by multiple assailants early Friday morning (June 24) outside Boston’s South Station. The victim, 20-year-old Adam Neufell (pictured far right), is recovering at home after being treated at an area hospital with injuries both physical and mental — including various bruises, a broken nose, a busted lip, and a concussion that, according to the band, has caused increased sensitivity to lights and loud noises, symptoms that could jeopardize his playing career.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO