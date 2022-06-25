Man arrested for fentanyl after police catch him snoring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police officers were called to the 2400 block of South Green River Road on June 24 for a report of a male running in and out of the woods. Officers located the man and found fentanyl on him.

At first, reports said the man looked like he was being chased by something. When officers found the man, he was passed out at the corner of Green River Road and Stables Road with his behind in the air and his face down according to a release sent to Eyewitness News by Evansville police.

The release said officers found a bag hanging out of the man’s pocket with a single pill in it that later tested positive for fentanyl. Officers working the scene said the man was snoring and unresponsive to verbal commands.

A police spokesperson said the man was given Nar Can and became responsive. He was transported to Deaconess Midtown for evaluation and then taken to Vanderburgh County Confinement Center according to officers on the scene.

Police said the man was charged with drug possession and did not release his name.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).