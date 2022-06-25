ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks County, ND

Highway 32 closed due to wash out following overnight storm; One person injured

By Nachai Taylor
valleynewslive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flooding caused by heavy rain has forced the closure of a portion of Highway 32....

www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 1

Related
trfradio.com

Search Continues For Man Who Submerged in the Red River Last Week

Recovery efforts continue for a man who was witnessed to submerge into the Red River Wednesday, June 2nd in Polk County. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Forks Water and Rescue, East Grand Forks Fire, and Grand Forks Fire have been assisting with the search. The name...
POLK COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Motorcycle collides with car in Grand Forks County

(Larimore, ND) -- One man is hospitalized after a Motorcycle crash in Grand Forks County Sunday evening. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Steven Rambel was headed southbound on Highway 18 around 6:20 p.m. when he stopped and was set to turn onto eastbound US Highway 2. Troopers say Rambel failed to yield at the intersection, then turned and struck the front driver's side of a Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Barbara Oesch Yoder.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Three people displaced after Grand Forks mobile home fire

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Three people are displaced after a shed fire in Grand Forks spread to a nearby mobile home. The blaze broke out Saturday night in the 52-hundred block of Circle Drive. Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading further into the mobile home. No injuries were reported.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks driver smashes into their apartment

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks police cited a driver after they ran their car into their own apartment. Around 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, Grand Forks Police were called to an apartment building in the 2100 block of 36th Ave. S. Officers said a 29-year-old driver was correcting their crooked parking when they hit the gas pedal and slammed into their patio door.
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Forks County, ND
State
North Dakota State
Grand Forks County, ND
Traffic
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Fordville, ND
KNOX News Radio

NDHP: weekend crashes continue to pile up

— — — A Sunday night crash involving two motorcycles in Fargo sent one biker to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The North Dakota Patrol reports both motorcycles were heading south of South University Drive when one lost control throwing the rider to the ground. The second motorcycle struck the rider on the first bike and was tossed as well.
LARIMORE, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three people displaced by shed fire that spread to mobile home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire has displaced three people living in a mobile home in Grand Forks. Emergency crews were called around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night to 5218 Circle Dr for a report of a fire. When they arrived, a shed was found fully involved in...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF Fire displaces three people

A fire last night ( Saturday) destroyed a shed and forced three people from a mobile home. The Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 5218 Circle Dr. North shortly before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on scene to find a shed in the back of the property fully involved and that fire had spread to the mobile home.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Home is total loss in Polk County fire

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s says it responded to a structure fire around 4:45 am today at 37098 US Hwy 2 in the Rosebud Township. When deputies arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. No one was home at the...
POLK COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Standing Water
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Motorcycle crash near Gardner shuts down I-29 for an hour

(Gardner, ND) -- A Grandin man suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle just north of Gardner on I-29 late Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 67-year-old was riding his Harley Davidson northbound on the highway around 3 p.m. going 65 to 70mph when the bike began to wobble. The rider then laid it down, and was seriously hurt.
GARDNER, ND
KNOX News Radio

I-29 motorcycle crash results in serious injury

A 67-year old Grandin man suffered serious injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle on I-29 Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Patrol says the rider was heading north at speeds of 65-70 mph when the motorcycle began to wobble. The crash occurred about a mile south of Gardner around 3:00 p.m. The rider was transported by helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
GRANDIN, ND
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO ACCIDENT ON HOLLY AVE.

Vehicle #2. – 2005 Mercury Mountaineer, legally parked, owned by Helmer Knudsvig, Crookston. Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound when it struck Vehicle #2. Minor injuries were reported in Vehicle #1. Crookston Area Ambulance arrived on the scene. Vehicle #1 had heavy front-end damage. Unknown amount of damage to Vehicle...
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

GFFD releases cause of home fire

The Grand Forks Fire Department says an electrical cord attached to an air conditioning unit is to blame for a house fire on Wednesday. Crews were called to 1819 North 4th Street around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the back of the residence. As firefighters entered the structure they encountered heavy smoke and flames. The fire was quickly extinguished.
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
DL-Online

DNR officer's keen eye leads to return of electric scooter stolen from Thief River Falls grocery store

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) assisted in getting a young great horned owl to a raptor rehabber and investigated two calf depredations. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods with enforcement action taken for people angling without a license, allowing the illegal operation of a jet ski by a juvenile, and a group of clients and their fishing guide found in possession of too many walleyes.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks Police launch Safe Place initiative

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is launching a Safe Place initiative, where people can report hate crimes at a neutral place. They say it is also a way for people in a domestic violence situation to reach out to police. The department says...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

City of Grand Forks truck damages UND skywalk

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A UND skywalk over University Avenue was damaged by a City of Grand Forks vehicle Friday morning. UND officials say around 4 a.m., a city dump truck was driving westbound with its box raised too high and struck the skywalk that connects Johnstone and Hancock Halls near Princeton Street. The crash caused visible damage to the skywalk’s east side.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Deadly motorcycle crash; Major fundraising support for abortion clinic; Grand Forks teen wins “Dancing with Myself”.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: A 21-year old woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle in Fargo. A big show of fundraising support for an abortion clinic in Fargo which will soon be relocated to Moorhead. A Grand Forks teen takes home the top prize on "Dancing with Myself".
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS Minnesota

2 deputies hurt after airboat flips during buoy installation on northern Minnesota lake

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation. 
MENTOR, MN
valleynewslive.com

Altru now offering COVID vaccines for children 6-months-old through 4-years-old

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Children 6-months-old through 4-years-old can now get a COVID vaccine at Altru. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Nurse Advice Line at 701-780-6358 or through MyChart.Altru.org. For those who live near its regional clinics, call the clinic closest to you or speak with your child’s primary care provider for more information on the vaccine for your child.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF jobs…Boot Barn & Green Mill

Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains robust despite myriad economic pressures, including four-decade high inflation. The Labor Department says applications for jobless aid for the week ending June 18 fell to 229,000, a decline of 2,000 from the previous week. First-time applications generally mirror the number of layoffs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy