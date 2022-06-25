ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bligh Madris in lineup Saturday for Pittsburgh

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is starting Saturday in the team's game against...

numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner on Cardinals' bench again Monday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Knizner is out of the lineup for a second straight game while Ivan Herrera makes another start. Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games while Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk on Sunday. He is catching for Adam Wainwright and hitting ninth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman on Cardinals' bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Gorman made his first start against a southpaw the last time the Cardinals faced a lefty, but he's taking a seat Tuesday. Tommy Edman is covering second base while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and hits eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Yermin Mercedes starting Tuesday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Our models project Mercedes for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham leading off for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grisham will return to the lineup in center field on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 12.3...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Cade Otton 'best option' for Buccaneers No. 1 tight end

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round rookie tight end Cade Otton is the "best option" to be the team's No. 1 tight end this season, writes Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Smith says the Buccaneers may not have a clear No. 1 tight end following Rob Gronkowski's retirement last week, but that "there is the potential for [Otton] to be the one tight end the Buccaneers keep on the field most often." The fourth-round pick hasn't practiced with the Buccaneers yet as he continues to recover from November ankle surgery, but Otton will be eight months removed from the procedure by the start of training camp. Shane Vereen of SiriusXM -- who covered Otton as a TV analyst in college and played with Tom Brady on the New England Patriots for four years -- expects Otton to be "one of the top rookie pass catchers" in 2022. "He is that good. He was a great college tight end," Vereen writes. "And I think he has the smarts to get on the same page in a Tom Brady offense. I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people.” Cameron Brate could wind up remaining second on the depth chart if Otton lives up to Smith and Vereen's expectations.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar sitting for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Azocar will move to the bench on Tuesday with Trent Grisham back in the starting lineup. Grisham will start in centerfield and bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Alek Thomas in lineup Tuesday night for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Thomas for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Harold Castro not in lineup Tuesday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castro is being replaced at third base by Jeimer Candelario versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 165 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .280 batting average with a .734 OPS, 4 home...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Bryan De La Cruz sitting for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. De La Cruz will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jesus Aguilar starting at first base. Aguilar will bat fifth versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. numberFire's...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jazz Chisholm Jr. batting second for Miami on Tuesday

Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Chisholm will start at second base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Brian Anderson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chisholm for 10.8 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Mike Ford is replacing Contreras at designated hitter and batting sixth. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher again. numberFire’s models project Ford for 5.4 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns starting Tuesday night for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Hager in Arizona's Tuesday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jake Hager is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Hager is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Hager for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.6...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

George Springer starting Sunday for Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Springer is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Brewers starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. Our models project Springer for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.4 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin batting sixth for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Nevin will start at third base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Jonathan Arauz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nevin for 6.6 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Lenyn Sosa demoted to Triple-A Tuesday for Chicago

Chicago White Sox infielder Lenyn Sosa has been sent down to Triple-A Charlotte. Sosa had a brief stint with the MLB club due to an injury to a starter. But with Yoan Moncada's return to the team Tuesday afternoon, Sosa has been demoted back to the Charlotte Knights. In 13...
CHICAGO, IL

