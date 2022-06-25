Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

It's officially rooftop season–the glorious time of year where being outdoors is enjoyable and the sun sets much later than usual. Whether you’re enjoying a craft cocktail, some delicious food, or simply being around your friends, you have to agree that the atmosphere at a rooftop bar is certainly hard to beat.
It turns out that Delaware County might be just the place to be to get one of Ohio’s best hamburgers. That’s what Reader’s Digest would have you believe. The company set out to identify the best burger in every state. There are certainly plenty of contenders in Ohio, to be sure. When all was said and done, however, the blue ribbon went to an Akron restaurant chain with a location in southern Delaware County.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beloved Columbus hardware store cashier Mildred “Millie” Feasel has passed away at 103, her family said Monday. Millie celebrated her 103rd birthday in January. For more than a half-century, Millie worked at Zettler Hardware in southwest Columbus. She continued working at the store...
National Ice Cream Day Columbus Ohio. Take a horse drawn carriage ride around the mill grounds or browse over 20 craft vendors who will be onsite. Handcrafted ice cream since 1870. 662 n high st., columbus, oh 43215 We are making ice cream fun for everyone. We are excited to...
A popular restaurant chain will be opening a brand new location in Columbus, Ohio, at the end of June. If you've been looking for a brand new place to eat in the Columbus area, mark your calendars for June 29th because that's when Torchy's Tacos is opening its brand new location in town.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police detectives will staff missing children booths during Red, White, & Boom. The five booths will be up beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the following locations:. W. Long Street at the NS Railroad Tracks. West Street South of Marconi Blvd. W. Broad...
The big one is here! We’re talking more than six thousand hot rods, trucks, classics, and all-around cool cars coming to the Ohio Expo Center! It’s the biggest show on the schedule for Goodguys and it’s right here in Columbus. And because we love a good giveaway...
You may really like chicken wings, but chances are you don’t like them as much as Austin Yochus. Since January of 2021, the Columbus man has been compiling a massive document that contains the details of 50 different wing specials offered by more than 40 different local restaurants. You...
A Columbus woman, still in shock, claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The player loves Mississippi Match 5 and plays every week, always choosing the Quick Pick option. Typically, she purchases five tickets each time. Something made her up that number and purchase 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. As she checked her numbers Tuesday night, it was the seventh ticket yielding her big win.
All photos and footage of the funeral in this story were provided by family member Peter Stevens, who gave NBC4 permission to use them. Note that this story contains an image of the burial. KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – “I bring you greetings on behalf of the family,” the pastor said, opening the funeral standing […]
MOUNT GILEAD — Freedom Fest Ohio will be held July 1 and 2 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds in Mount Gilead. Nine musical groups and artists will perform at the fairgrounds with proceeds going to Mount Gilead Fire Department, Marion Fire Department and Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The lineup includes Austin French, Nate Williams, Rodney Atkins, Heath Sanders, Seph Schluester, Scott Stevens and Jess Kellie Adams.
Oct. 23, 2021 | Madeline Crosby and Austin Fu’s story began in a materials science class at Upper Arlington High School, where they were assigned lab partners their senior year. After getting to know each other, Madeline, now 26 and Madeline Fu, took a leap. “I initiated a Sadie...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Jade Heizer, of Miamisburg, has a new assignment in Fairfield County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Heizer previously served as an at-large officer in central Ohio and in Washington County.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A full day of fun is slated for the 40th anniversary of Red, White & BOOM this Friday, including all-day activities and two stages of live entertainment leading up to the 10 p.m. fireworks show. Activities schedule. 11 a.m. BOOM! Street Festival. More than 100 local...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the height of rush hour on a steamy afternoon on June 29, 2012, the skies darkened suddenly in Columbus, followed by violent, swirling gusts of wind and torrential downpours. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses lost power in the wake of a violent squall line that raced southeast from […]
Looking for a fun way to spend your weekend? Columbus is a city filled with tons of things to see and do. From enjoying the outdoors along the beautiful riverfront to interesting museums filled with history, here is a list of exciting places to check out in Columbus.
WEST VIRGINIA — An Ohio man has reeled in a record-breaking blue catfish in West Virginia. On May 25, Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for both weight and length, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was November 1972 when then 23-year-old Sandra Weisner found herself having to make a decision. "I was a single mom, I had a 6-year-old son and I was pregnant," she said. "I knew that I couldn’t bring another child into the world. I knew that the challenge it would be for me, we were barely keeping a roof over our head."
