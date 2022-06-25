ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee County, OK

Man arrested for burglary, arson in Pawnee County

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Alvin George Andrews Pawnee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested this week after authorities say he burglarized and set his former step-father’s home on fire in Pawnee County.

Alvin George Andrews was named as a person of interest in the burglary on fire which happened on June 14, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Andrews was later found and arrested and deputies found some stolen property from the victim’s home, deputies said.

“My investigator was able to determine probable cause and get him in jail,” said Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell. “With help from our partners we were able to quickly solve this case.”

Andrew is currently in the Pawnee County jail.

