Pueblo, CO

Homicide investigation underway Saturday morning in south Pueblo, suspects at large

By Riley Carroll
 3 days ago
PUBELO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation has been opened by the Pueblo Police Department after they said they found a man dead early Saturday morning on the south side of town.

Police said they arrived on scene in the 1000 block of Bohmen Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Saturday for the report of a shooting. They found a man dead on scene and the Pueblo Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and Crime Scene Investigations units assumed the investigation.

Pueblo police said they are looking for a black car with dark tinted windows and possible damage to the driver’s side caused by bullets. The suspects left the scene in this vehicle, according to police.

If you have any information on this incident call the Pueblo Police dispatch at 719-553-2502.

You can also call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 to remain anonymous.

The victim in this incident will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications.

