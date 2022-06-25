ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

John Lewis will start offering Botox and dermal fillers at six UK stores - with treatments costing as little as £50

By Jessica Taylor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Retail giant John Lewis will soon be offering Botox injections for customers at six of its UK stores - costing as little as £50.

The department store, which already offers some beauty treatments like eyebrow shaping, is expanding its offering to provide the anti-ageing procedure.

The retailer said its treatment expansion follows an increasing interest from customers in anti-wrinkle treatments.

Stores in London, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Kingston and Cambridge will offer Botox to customers, along with other treatments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMDHl_0gLzUdwK00
John Lewis customers looking for a little enhancement in between shopping for home furnishings will now be able to have Botox at the department store
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjKZr_0gLzUdwK00
John Lewis has partnered with the Cavendish Clinic to provide the service and all injections will be administered by doctors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ko5w_0gLzUdwK00
The department store, which already offers some beauty treatments, has expanded its product offering to include Botox and dermal fillers

Shoppers at these stores will also be able to pop in for laser hair removal, facials and some other beauty treatments.

However, the service will only be available to book if you are over the age of 25.

Before having Botox injections, which are being provided in partnership with the Cavendish Clinic, customers will also have to take part in a consultation - and any injections will be administered by doctors.

Jason Wilary-Attew, head of beauty at the department store, said there was 'increasing awareness and demand' among customers for beauty treatments.

He said: 'In the last two years, we’ve seen an at-home beauty tech boom and launched our first ever beauty tech department with LED light masks and facial toning devices.'

He added the store had partnered with Cavendish Clinic, which he described as a 'trusted, medical clinic brand' to provide the service.

Anyone looking to make an appointment will be looking at £195 for Botox in one area of the face to £395 for three areas of the face.

For a small area like the chin dimple, the price is much cheaper at £50.

As well as Botox injections, other dermal fillers will be offered to customers - including in the lips and nose.

Prices for lip filler range from £295-£395 while a nose reshaping treatment will set you back £450.

What is Botox and what does the procedure involve?

Botox is an anti-ageing procedure that involves injecting Botulinum toxin into the face to relax the muscles.

As the muscles relax, lines and wrinkles in the face are smoothed out - such as frown lines and crow's feet around the eyes.

Although effective, Botox injections are not permanent and have to be topped up every three-to-four months.

While many people have Botox for cosmetic reasons, it can also be used to treat medical conditions.

Some people who live with cerebral palsy can have Botox injections to relax their muscles, which helps to ease the effect of the limbs being pulled towards the centre of the body.

Another condition which can sometimes be relieved with Botox injections is bladder dysfunction. In this case, Botox is used to reduce incontinence which is caused by an over-active bladder.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s on Sale For Memorial Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

These Popular Skincare Products Are Actually Useless On Wrinkles, According To Derms

People invest in high-quality skincare products for a number of reasons. Some want to banish acne forever, some are looking for ultra-hydration, and others want to keep irritation at bay. One of the number one qualities you may be looking for in a product is an anti-aging effect to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and restore a youthful glow. However, while many options promise results in these areas, there are a few so-called “anti-aging” ingredients that you may want to be wary of; derms warn there are several that actually do nothing to help your wrinkles!
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The eyelash growth serums that really work

Eyelash growth serums are nothing new – but a host of fresh start-ups are now reinvigorating the space, bringing our attention back to the often remarkable results of these growth-boosting serums. Indeed, a quick Google image search brings up a series of unbelievable before-and-afters, with users claiming these smart...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Wellness Watch: The Best At-home Lymphatic Drainage Products

Click here to read the full article. In Fiore Lâche-Lymphe This tincture ​​includes circulatory enhancing herbs like calendula, butcher’s broom, echinacea, cleavers and tangerine essential oil to help stimulate and clear the lymphatic system, $85.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Ricari Studios Massage Compression Capri Leggings Made with a proprietary honeycomb weave, these Italian-made compression leggings are billed to improve circulation, reduce fluid retention and support lymphatic drainage as the body moves, $150. De La Heart The Body Massage Tool Made of 100 percent pine wood, this massage contraption aids in lymphatic...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botox#Fillers#Uk#Beauty Treatments#The Cavendish Clinic
Daily Mail

Surprising varicose veins remedies: Expert guide to treatments from blue light 'pen' to a foam pillow and horse chestnut gel

Around three in ten adults in the UK have varicose veins. These occur when the valves inside the veins of the legs stop working properly, causing blood to flow back down. 'Over time, this enlarges the veins,' explains Gary Maytham, a consultant vascular surgeon at St George's Hospital, London and Spire Gatwick Park Hospital in Surrey.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Inflation-busting NY couple with nine children who own their own home and have zero debt spend just $364 a month by growing their own vegetables, buying in bulk and shopping with restaurant supply stores

A frugal couple with nine children who own their home in upstate New York, have zero debt and spend just $364 a month, say they're coping with the nation's record-high inflation by doing what they've always done: not spending money. The Shillito family of Burnt Hill, New York, grow fruits...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Daily Mail

Mother who suffers from incontinence makes a formal complaint after she wet herself in River Island when staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her

A mum-of-two who suffers from incontinence wet herself in River Island after staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her. Bianca Artwell, 30, suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) - a condition that affects her nervous system and how her brain and body send and receive signals.
RETAIL
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Britain's fattest man who weighed 55 stone dies aged 37: Friends pay tribute to 'great lad' who 'died of sepsis and organ failure' after return to hospital

A man thought to be the most overweight in Britain has tragically died at the age of 37 of organ failure and sepsis after being admitted to hospital. Matthew Crawford weighed 55 stone at his heaviest and has hit headlines in recent years after taking up four hospital beds in the NHS for 18 months due to a lack of social care at home.
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

Skincare Experts Are Ditching Vitamin C — Because This Is Even Better

There's a reason why everyone's so intrigued by vitamin C in skincare right now. As an antioxidant, the ingredient works to defend skin against the environment (including pollution, which can contribute to dullness and breakouts, as well as UV rays, which speed up the ageing process). Alongside brightening, it boosts collagen and elastin (essentially what makes skin plump) so that skin stays firm and supple.
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Outrage as principal at one of Australia's most expensive schools is allowed to install a luxury plunge pool at his private residence: 'Doesn't pass the pub test'

A principal of one of the country's richest schools has been slammed over plans to build a luxurious plunge pool at his on-site residence. The King's School headmaster Tony George received council approval to install the two-by-three-metre pool on the campus at North Parramatta, in western Sydney, on Friday. The...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

444K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy