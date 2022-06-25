ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Takes Home Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago
In an unsurprising victory on Friday night, America’s favorite game show, Jeopardy! took home the win for the Daytime Emmys Outstanding Game Show. Following the award ceremony, the Daytime Emmys official Twitter page shared a special tribute to the beloved show, highlighting former Jeopardy! champ Amy Schnieder amid her impressive 40-game winning streak. Check it out.

As per TVLine, Jeopardy! was in the running for the Daytime Emmy’s Outstanding Game Show alongside Family Feud, Let’s Make a Deal, The Price Is Right, and Wheel of Fortune.

Taking to the comments, fans congratulated Jeopardy! and host Ken Jennings especially, on their 2022 win.

“Congrats to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings the best host for a great show,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Alex [Trebek] would Be Proud I miss him So much.”

A final Jeopardy! fan wrote, “Congratulations and thank you for continuing the tradition of excellence.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Sees ‘Record-Low Moment’ Ahead Receiving Daytime Emmy Award

While Jeopardy! took home one of the Daytime Emmy’s most prestigious awards of the night on Friday, it hasn’t kept the game show from receiving heavy viewer backlash this season. In fact, fans have deemed one of the game show’s most recent airings a “record-low moment” in Jeopardy! history, highlighting a lack of answered questions during the round.

During Thursday night’s episode, Jeopardy! fans rated both the host and contestants’ performances exceedingly low. Alongside yet another missed appearance from fan-favorite host Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! fans noticed an impressively high number of missed clues.

Altogether, the show’s three contestants missed a total of 15 clues, a quarter of the show’s total. Fans took to social media to share their grievances.

“Tonight’s Jeopardy! had the all-time worst questions,” one viewer declared. Another said, “Are these people awake?!”

A final viewer stated, “Has to be a record for unanswered clues.”

Former Game Show Casts Shade on Season 38’s String of Champions

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has definitely been unique for the show that’s been airing since 1964. While we’ve seen a handful of super-champions cast their name into the game show’s history over the last half-a-century or so, just about half of them have found their way to fame this year. And apparently, while plenty of Jeopardy!‘s fans have enjoyed meeting each new super-champ, former champion James Holzhauer isn’t as impressed.

Taking to Twitter following Megan Wachpress’s sixth win, Holzhauer wrote, “Jeopardy’s social media team should save time by alerting us when there’s NOT someone streaking,” adding, “Unless of course they’re literally streaking, because that would boost ratings.”

After seeing the post on Twitter, fans became outraged. Several took to the comments with critical responses.

“Really, James? Did you have to go there?” one fan asked. Another commented, “Can’t tell if this is a compliment or a complaint.”

