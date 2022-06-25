Blistering heat expected in Texas County, Ozarks on Saturday

The heat of summer has arrived like a bright hot firecracker!. The library can be a perfect place to come and cool off. Dive into some of these new arrivals on our shelves: “The Lancaster Family-Romance Collection” by Sarah M. Eden, “Hotel Magnifique” by Emily J. Taylor, “The Younger Wife” by Sally Hepworth, and for kids “The Worst Book” series by Joey Acker, Brad Meltzer’s “I am Dolly Parton,” “I am Helen Keller” and “I am Amelia Earhart,” and “The Lighthouse Mystery,” a Boxcar Children Graphic Novel.
