Texas County, MO

Blistering heat expected in Texas County, Ozarks on Saturday

By Herald Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for this...

Raymondville teen injured in accident

A Raymondville teenager was hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash east of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said an eastbound 1994 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old Raymondville girl was stopped for a vehicle turning left. A 2007 Ford Edge operated by Cassidy N. Robertson, 23, of Houston, approached and struck the Jeep in the rear. The wreck was about two miles east of Houston on Highway B.
RAYMONDVILLE, MO
Ham radio operators demonstrate a potentially vital source of communication

Ham radio operators from the Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club in Houston participated last Saturday and Sunday in ARRL Field Day, an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 in the United States by the National Association for Amateur Radio (ARRL). Hams from across North America participate in Field Day...
HOUSTON, MO
Home destroyed in fire, authorities say

Fire destroyed a house Tuesday afternoon northeast of Summersville, authorities said. The house on Highway YY (which is off Highway JJ) was fully engulfed as firefighters responded. Mountain View’s fire department was called to assist, but Summersville volunteers found the home destroyed.
SUMMERSVILLE, MO
First responders called to two scenes

The Houston Rural Fire Department was called at about 5:15 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash east of Houston on Highway B. First responders were called to the scene, which was about 1.5 miles east of Houston. Vehicles were out of the road, and EMS there. one was injured reported, authorities said.
HOUSTON, MO
Intercounty members elect directors; prize winners announced

Members of Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association held their annual meeting Friday at the old Licking City Park on Maple Street. Gina Zervos, Matthew A Duncan and Charles “Chuck” Manier were elected to the board of directors. All three proposed bylaw amendments were approved. The cooperative also gave away...
LICKING, MO
TCMH year-end report published this week

The economic impact of Texas County Memorial Hospital is highlighted in an annual report published in this week’s Herald. The hospital — one of the largest employers in Texas County — paid about $20.9 million in gross wages last year. With benefits, the number swells to $21.4 million. The head count was 340. Employees with Houston addresses totaled about $6.1 million. Second was Cabool with almost $1.95 million. Third was Licking with nearly $1.91 million.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Houston police handle several investigations

The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •At about 10 p.m. June 23, an officer observed a vehicle stopped for an extended period at the stop sign at Thomasville Road and Oak Crest Street. The officer got behind the vehicle and...
HOUSTON, MO
HHS band to perform at Springfield Cardinals game

The Houston High School Tiger Pride Band will host a Community Night event at a Springfield Cardinals game Sept. 10 at Hammons Field in Springfield. The band will play the National Anthem at 6:45 p.m., prior to the Cardinals’ Texas League contest against the San Antonio Missions. Tickets cost...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Back-to-school event planned Aug. 11 for Houston students

The Houston School District announced plans for its back-to-school event set for 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hiett Gymnasium. “School-A-Palooza” is a fun, resource-filled event to help kick off and celebrate going back to school. The event is free. Anyone is welcome. Vendors can set up at...
HOUSTON, MO
UPDATED: Medical mission to provide free health services in Houston

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A medical mission is providing a variety of free services in Houston that mobilized the military in a partnership with the Delta Regional Authority, which works to better this region of the United States. The...
HOUSTON, MO
‘Freedom Dogs’ want to be free!

On the day of our Independence Day Parade in Houston, American Legion Post 41 will be grilling and serving “Freedom Dogs” to all comers. We will be preparing 1,000 high-quality frankfurters at the Lone Star Plaza between First Street and Grand Avenue; everyone is invited to come enjoy a Freedom-Dog free of charge. Condiments, chips and ice-cold bottled water will also be provided.
HOUSTON, MO
HHS Beta Club to national convention; raises funds

The Houston High School Beta Club recently raffled a quilt to raise money for its trip to the national convention this coming week in Nashville. Joleen Durham, center, won the quilt. She is pictured with several Beta Club students. The Beta Club thanked everyone who made donations to make the...
HOUSTON, MO
Escape the heat at the library

The heat of summer has arrived like a bright hot firecracker!. The library can be a perfect place to come and cool off. Dive into some of these new arrivals on our shelves: “The Lancaster Family-Romance Collection” by Sarah M. Eden, “Hotel Magnifique” by Emily J. Taylor, “The Younger Wife” by Sally Hepworth, and for kids “The Worst Book” series by Joey Acker, Brad Meltzer’s “I am Dolly Parton,” “I am Helen Keller” and “I am Amelia Earhart,” and “The Lighthouse Mystery,” a Boxcar Children Graphic Novel.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

