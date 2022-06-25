Blistering heat expected in Texas County, Ozarks on Saturday

The economic impact of Texas County Memorial Hospital is highlighted in an annual report published in this week’s Herald. The hospital — one of the largest employers in Texas County — paid about $20.9 million in gross wages last year. With benefits, the number swells to $21.4 million. The head count was 340. Employees with Houston addresses totaled about $6.1 million. Second was Cabool with almost $1.95 million. Third was Licking with nearly $1.91 million.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO