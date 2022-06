On June 17, 2022, at New York’s Fotografiska, Jeff Beal’s “The Paper Lined Shack,” received its New York and string quartet premiere, along with the world premiere of the composer’s “Things Unseen” for string quartet. And though “Things Unseen” is an instrumental work, it’s worth some words. The piece sets up “The Paper Lined Shack” by acquainting the audience with Beal’s musical language, which was at times asymmetrical, and thoroughly “American” with overtones of Aaron Copland and John Adams.

