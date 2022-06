LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Thorrington confirmed Sunday that Gareth Bale is joining Los Angeles FC. The timing of when that will happen remains a bit unsettled. Thorrington, LAFC’s co-president and general manager, said after Sunday’s match against the New York Red Bulls he is hopeful Bale can arrive stateside in the next week to 10 days once all the immigration paperwork is completed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO