2022 World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap

June 17-25, 2022 (artistic swimming) The last two artistic swimming competitions wrapped up on Saturday at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero began the final day by winning their second gold medal of the week in the mixed duet free, which helped Italy finish with the most points and earn the overall winner honor. It’s the first gold in this event for Minisini, who took bronze in 2015 and silver at the past two Worlds. The duo scored 90.9667 points to top the podium, a little more than a point ahead of Japanese siblings Tomoka Sato and Yotaro Sato (89.7333). The Chinese pair of Haoyu Shi and Yiyao Zhang claimed bronze with 88.4 points, marking the nation’s first medal in a mixed duet event. The podium finish continued China’s streak of medaling in every event they competed in at Worlds.

