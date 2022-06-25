ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

2022 World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap

By Ben Dornan
 3 days ago

LCM (50-meter format) The time has come for the final session of the 2022 World Swimming Championships. The 8th day of racing is upon us and will feature the last 7 finals of this meet. We’ll start off with the men’s 50 backstroke and women’s 50 breast, followed by the men’s...

Asia Recap, Day 8: Continent Shut Out Of Final Day Medals

LCM (50-meter format) Although the continent of Asia enjoyed multiple medal-winning days here in Budapest, the key nations of China, Japan and South Korea came up empty-handed to close out the 2022 World Championships. On the 8th and final day of competition, the highest-placed Asian athlete was represented by Qianting...
Ranking The Top 15 Men Of The 2022 World Championships

LCM (50-meter format) The swimming portion of the 2022 World Championships has come and gone, leaving us to reflect on the eight-day swimming showcase. World records, Championships records and dozens of national records fell throughout the meet, and there was no shortage of show-stopping performances. As we look back on the competition, we’ve ranked who we believe to be the top 15 men and top 15 women of the meet.
‘Double Duty’ Australians Will Camp in Spain Before Meeting Team in France

Most of the ‘double duty’ Australian swim team will camp in Spain for two weeks between the World Championships and Commonwealth Games before joining their compatriots in Chartres, France for final preparations. With the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England now only a month away, most of the Australian...
The Cat Is Among the Pigeons: Let the Chaos of the Calendar Begin

This summer looked scary and chaotic. Now that it's here, we're kind of enjoying the ride. It's time to embrace the cahos.f Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. As diving, water polo, and open water competitions continue in Budapest, we are in the thick of the prophisized chaotic summer of 2022 in competitive pool swimming.
Emily Seebohm Competes on Australia Ninja Warrior

The three-time Olympic gold medalist Emily Seebohm has not raced in the pool since Tokyo, but she has made several reality television appearances. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Australian Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm has made another reality television show appearance: this time competing on the obstacle course challenge show...
Shayna Jack Undergoes Successful Surgery in Australia on Broken Hand

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack successfully underwent surgery on Sunday back home in Australia, and will rejoin the team in three weeks in Spain. Jack fractured her 4th metacarpal (hand bone) earlier this week in the training pool at the World Championships in Barcelona in what is being called a “freak accident.”
Italy, Ukraine Cap Impressive Week of Artistic Swimming with Golds on Final Day

June 17-25, 2022 (artistic swimming) The last two artistic swimming competitions wrapped up on Saturday at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero began the final day by winning their second gold medal of the week in the mixed duet free, which helped Italy finish with the most points and earn the overall winner honor. It’s the first gold in this event for Minisini, who took bronze in 2015 and silver at the past two Worlds. The duo scored 90.9667 points to top the podium, a little more than a point ahead of Japanese siblings Tomoka Sato and Yotaro Sato (89.7333). The Chinese pair of Haoyu Shi and Yiyao Zhang claimed bronze with 88.4 points, marking the nation’s first medal in a mixed duet event. The podium finish continued China’s streak of medaling in every event they competed in at Worlds.
“Blacks Can’t Swim: Rewind” Set For Global Release On July 4th

The third move in the Blacks Can't Swim documentary series, Blacks Can't Swim: Rewind, is set to be released globally on July 4th. Current photo via Black Swimming Association. The third move in the “Blacks Can’t Swim “documentary series, Blacks Can’t Swim: Rewind, is set to be released globally on July 4th.
Sajan Prakash & Srihari Nataraj CWG Me Indian Swimming Campaign Ko Karenge Lead

Star Duo Sajan Prakash Aur Srihari Nataraj Next Month Birmingham Commonwealth Games Mei Four-Member Indian Swimming Team Ko Karenge Lead. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Star Duo Sajan Prakash Aur Srihari Nataraj Next Month Birmingham Commonwealth Games Mei Four-Member Indian Swimming Team Ko Karenge Lead. Sajan Aur Srihari Ke...
