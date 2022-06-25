ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton police searching for man last seen near Atlanta airport

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Missing man (Carrollton Police Department)

ATLANTA — Carrollton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Carroll County man.

Police said Martavious Jerel Long was last seen in the area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, wearing gray pants, a pink hoodie, and white shoes.

A family member of Long called Channel 2 and said he left his car at the airport.

Long is 5′7,130 lbs, and he has long hair with braids/dreads.

If you have any information or have seen Long, please contact 911 or CPD at 770-834-4451.

