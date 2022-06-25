Police search for vehicle reportedly involved in a shooting, 1 person killed
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for a vehicle allegedly involved in a shooting. This happened before 1:20 a.m. Saturday near east Northern...www.kktv.com
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for a vehicle allegedly involved in a shooting. This happened before 1:20 a.m. Saturday near east Northern...www.kktv.com
seems like every time Pueblo has something fun going on. after word's a bad circumstance. I'm wondering why they don't respect friends, family and their own.
Pueblo has gotten so bad anymore you can't enjoy anything functions or anything because there's always some people out there that wants to shoot and kill
Comments / 3