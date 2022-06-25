Police search for vehicle reportedly involved in a shooting, 1 person killed

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help from the public with locating a vehicle they believe was used during the attempted theft of an ATM. The attempted crime was carried out at about 7:47 in the morning on Tuesday. Investigators say a dark-colored Ford F-350 targeted an ATM at the Sunflower Bank on the south side of the city. The back left window on the cab of the truck has tape over it.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO