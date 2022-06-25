ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears sign second-round pick Kyler Gordon

By Ben Levine
 3 days ago
Defensive back Kyler Gordon. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears traded off their 2022 first-round pick in order to acquire QB Justin Fields during the 2021 draft, so they were armed with the No. 39 selection heading into the 2022 draft. The front office ended up using their top pick on the Washington cornerback, and for good reason.

Gordon was a standout during four seasons with the Huskies. In 33 games, the defensive back collected 97 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed and a pair of forced fumbles. He earned first-team all-Pac 12 honors in 2021 after finishing with 45 tackles.

The rookie cornerback is expected to start opposite Jaylon Johnson at cornerback. If Gordon hits a rookie wall, he could see some competition from the likes of Kindle Vildor or Duke Shelley.

With the signing, the Bears have now signed 11 of their 12 draft picks. Second-round safety Jaquan Brisker is the only rookie to remain unsigned.

