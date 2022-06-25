Star Trek #400 to Feature Original Story by Wil Wheaton and More

My Hero Academia has seen All For One on the back foot for the first time in quite a while, and the newest chapter of the series has explained just how terrifying of an impact All Might has had on the villain even after all these years later. The final war between the heroes and villains is heating up as Endeavor has launched a fiery comeback against All For One, and the villain is feeling actual danger for the first time. With All Might being the last time the prominent villain had struggled at all, it goes to show just how big of a presence the former number one hero really is.

