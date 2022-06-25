ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Star Trek #400 to Feature Original Story by Wil Wheaton and More

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDW Publishing is celebrating 400 issues of Star Trek. This September, IDW will release the oversized Star Trek #400 one-shot featuring new stories from across the Star Trek universe. The stories include a brand new Star Trek: The Next Generation by series star Wil Wheaton, who recently reprised his role as...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The CW Developing Series About New Archie Comics Character Jake Chang

The CW is continuing to bet big on the world of Archie Comics. Late last week, it was announced that the network is developing Jake Chang, a new live-action series inspired by the forthcoming Archie character. If it came to fruition, the series would reportedly be unconnected from Riverdale, which will be airing its seventh and final season during the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The series hails from writer Oanh Ly and writer-director Viet Nguyen, who both previously worked on the Archie-inspired Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, who would (respectively) write and direct the hypothetical pilot.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Impresses With a Cool Kanao

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has already impressed fans with its first two TV seasons and a movie, and now one awesome cosplay is impressing all over again with a cool take on Kanao Tsuyuri! Tanjiro Kamado and the others have struggled quite a bit over the course of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series run, but they had a spot where they could rest in between these huge fights at the Butterfly Mansion. Thanks to the help of those at the mansion, Tanjiro and the others not only often rose up to the strength they needed to succeed but often broke their own limits at the same time.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Electric State: Russo Bros. Movie Starring Millie Bobby Brown Heads to Netflix

Way back in 2020 it was revealed that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo were developing an adaptation of The Electric State, a film that would star Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown and be produced by Universal. Apparently the film is switching gears and has landed at Netflix with the streamer confirming it earlier today on social media. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the movie, an adaptation of an illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, moved to Netflix after its budget ballooned to over $200 million. With the upcoming The Gray Man from the Russos arriving on Netflix later this summer, previously confirmed to be their most expensive movie ever, it makes sense why it would change hands.
MOVIES
Person
Wil Wheaton
Person
J.j. Abrams
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Spotlights Lucy's Taurus Makeover

Fairy Tail debuted all sorts of cool looks for Lucy Heartfilia over the course of its anime and manga runs, and one awesome cosplay has really tapped into Lucy's Taurus form! Hiro Mashima's original manga series has become one of the most notable action manga and anime franchises of all time, and although the original series came to an end some time ago, the franchise has been living on through a sequel series, new projects and more. This is because fans really can't get enough of the main characters and their various makeovers for each new arc and fight they take on.
COMICS
ComicBook

Johnny Depp's Return to Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise Debunked in New Report

A new report sheds light on Johnny Depp's potential return to the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, following the actor's controversial legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Recent rumors seemed to suggest that Depp was in the process of securing a $301 million deal to return as Captain Jack Sparrow, a role he portrayed across five films in the franchise. The rumor, which originated from PopTopic, alleged that "Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp" and that "they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character." A new report from NBC News has since debunked those claims, with a representative for Depp telling the outlet that "This is made up."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Norman Reedus Teases "Totally Different" Walking Dead Spinoff Series

The Walking Dead will live again when Norman Reedus returns as Daryl Dixon in his own spinoff set at AMC. Reedus says the still-untitled Daryl solo series, which will no longer co-star Melissa McBride as Carol, will be "completely different" from the flagship show ending this year after eleven seasons. AMC announced in September 2020 that original series stars Reedus and McBride would lead the Daryl-Carol spinoff following the final season of The Walking Dead, described as a "road show" by co-creator Angela Kang. In April, McBride bowed out because relocating for the spinoff — which will be set in and shot in Europe this year — became "logistically untenable" for the fan-favorite Walking Dead star.
TV SERIES
#New Star Trek#Feature Original Story#Idw Publishing#400th#Tng
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Fan Edit Gives Us the Jar Jar Binks Reunion We've Been Waiting For

Obi-Wan Kenobi's Disney+ series gave Star Wars fans quite the finale, and the surprises came right up until the very end! (WARNING: Major SPOILERS Follow!) Obi-Wan's final scene saw Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) meet his former master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) as a Force ghost, while out in the deserts of Tatooine. However, in the age of digital effects, it's easy to transform one Force ghost into another – and that's exactly what one Star Wars fan has done!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Renews Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has renewed her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Her first new project will be The Girls on the Bus, a drama that was originally set up at The CW, before moving to Netflix, and finally landing a straight-to-series order at HBO Max. Supergirl producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will serve as executive producers on the series, which will be written and executive produced by The Vampire Diaries veteran Julie Plec. Ironically, the series will see Benoist -- who played reporter (and superhero) Kara Danvers for five years on Supergirl -- depicting a journalist again.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Explains Just How Terrifying All Might Can Be

My Hero Academia has seen All For One on the back foot for the first time in quite a while, and the newest chapter of the series has explained just how terrifying of an impact All Might has had on the villain even after all these years later. The final war between the heroes and villains is heating up as Endeavor has launched a fiery comeback against All For One, and the villain is feeling actual danger for the first time. With All Might being the last time the prominent villain had struggled at all, it goes to show just how big of a presence the former number one hero really is.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: The Sanderson Sisters Fly Again on Disney+ Poster

They're back, witches. The Sanderson Sisters — Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — return in the first Hocus Pocus 2 teaser trailer, released Tuesday alongside the poster and new images from the sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic. Disney+ has updated the landing page for the Disney+ Original movie, streaming September 30, revealing another look at the witchy trio's modernized brooms: an electric vacuum and a pair of Roombas. See the new poster below.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
ComicBook

Marvel Fan-Edit Has Deadpool Save The Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2

By now Marvel fans everywhere know just how horrific things get for the Marvel Illuminati group of Earth-838 in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the Illuminati collide with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), they find that even with all their vaunted power, they cannot stand against Scarlet Witch's powers. It wasn't just the fact that Scarlet Witch nearly eradicates the Illuminati that shocked Marvel fans – it's the horrific ways in which Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Captain Carter (Haley Atwell) and Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch) were dispatched that has scarred Marvel fans forever.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Star Sports Special Nail Art for Movie's Premiere

One of the stars behind Dragon Ball Super's new movie is sporting some special nail art to hype up Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's premiere across theaters in Japan! While fans outside of Japan will have to wait until later this Summer for their chance to see the new movie in action, it's been four long years since fans in Japan had last seen a new anime entry in the franchise. This has been especially tough for those who help bring each entry to life as well, and they now get to breath a sigh of relief with its full launch.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Announces Uniqlo Collection Launch

Spy x Family's anime run might have come to an end this Spring, but the franchise will be coming out this Summer in a whole new way as the anime has been announced to be launching a fun new collaborative collection with Uniqlo. The popular fashion company has been collaborating with a number of major anime and manga projects in the past like Dragon Ball, Hunter x Hunter, and Jujutsu Kaisen just to name a few of them, and now they are gearing up for a team up with the biggest new anime hit of the Spring 2022 anime schedule.
COMICS
ComicBook

Barbie Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Electric in New Set Photos

While we're still over a year out from the debut of Warner Bros.' Barbie movie, it's safe to say that the upcoming live-action film has already become a phenomenon. An array of elements from the film have already broken the Internet, from the blockbuster sharing a release date with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, to the magnificent first-look photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. On Monday, the latest example of the film's neon-hued aesthetic made its way online, thanks to set photos showing Robbie and Gosling rollerskating in costume. The costumes in question appear to be a direct homage to the "Hot Skatin'" Barbie of the 1990s, with a hearty dose of neon and extravagant patterns.
MOVIES
ComicBook

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Movie to Hit Theaters Worldwide Next Year

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be making its huge comeback with its very first feature film, and Crunchyroll has announced they have acquired the license to release the new movie across theaters worldwide next year! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ended its second season run last Summer, and it was confirmed that the franchise would next be branching out with its debut feature film. There was a question just to how the series could even raise the stakes even further after Rimuru was able to become a Demon Lord, but we'll see soon enough.
COMICS
ComicBook

American Pie Franchise Getting a New Streaming Home

Back in 1999, the raunchy and hilarious kicked off a brand new era of high school comedy film, and went on to become a behemoth of a franchise for more than two decades. There were several spinoff, straight-to-DVD movies with the American Pie name, but the core franchise has remained a favorite amongst fans over the years. This summer, comedy fans will finally be able to find those beloved American Pie movies on a major streaming service.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

The Santa Clause Fans Upset Disney+ Series Excludes Bernard and Charlie

This Christmas, Santa Claus is comin' to town without his head elf. Disney+ unwrapped the first look at the cast of The Santa Clauses, the original limited series set after the events of 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell reprise their roles as Santa and Mrs. Claus, joined by their teenage children: Austin Kane as Cal Calvin and Elizabeth Allen Dick as Sandra Calvin. (Eric Lloyd, who played Charlie Calvin in the original Santa Clause trilogy, is not listed among the returning cast.) Neither is Bernard (David Krumholtz), Santa's sarcastic and grumpy head elf in 1994's The Santa Clause and 2002's The Santa Clause 2.
TV & VIDEOS

