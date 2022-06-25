ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 injured after car crashes into Bloomington house

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

Morning headlines from June 25, 2022 04:04

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after a multi-vehicle injury left three injured and one vehicle lodged partly inside a nearby home in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Fire Department shared images of the crash's aftermath. Multiple stations responded to the crash, which was located near the intersection of West 106th Street and Thomas Avenue.

The fire department said three people had to be extricated and were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The city police department is investigating the crash. No possible cause has been released.

krwc1360.com

Elk River Motorcyclist Sent to Hospital After Crash

The State Patrol reports that a St. Francis motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday following a crash with a mini van. 25-year-old Jacob Steven McLean was traveling northbound on Highway 47 near Anoka on his 2013 Harley Davidson. 24-year-old Abigail Labotsky of Elk River was northbound in her 2011 Chrysler mini van when she apparently crossed over the center line, colliding with the motorcycle.
ELK RIVER, MN
WJON

Man Dies in Horse-and-Buggy Accident

St. CLOUD -- A horse-and-buggy crash killed an Isanti man Sunday afternoon. St. Cloud police were sent to the Municipal Athletic Complex on reports of a man injured by horses. Officials say a 44-year-old man brought a team of Clydesdales and a carriage to a special event at the MAC, intending to offer rides.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Police searching for fire SUV stolen in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are asking for the public's help finding an SUV belonging to the Minneapolis Fire Department that was stolen in the city. According to a Facebook post by the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called out Monday afternoon for the report of a Ford Explorer owned by the Minneapolis Fire Department that was being broken into. When police pulled up to the scene, officers say two people drove away in the Explorer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Isanti man run over, killed by Clydesdale horse

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 44-year-old man died on Sunday after his Clydesdale horses ran him over at a special event in the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud, local police say. According to the St. Could Police Department, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers and EMS crews responded...
ISANTI, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Search for Shooter That Struck Vehicle

Brooklyn Park police continue to investigate a shooting that struck a vehicle early Sunday at the Highway 610 and Noble Parkway park-and-ride location. Police officers responded just after midnight Sunday on a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of 95th Avenue North. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that had damage to the rear bumper that police attributed to shots fired. Police located 10 spent shell casings at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Shooting leaves 1 man dead in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An afternoon shooting in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood has left one man dead and officers searching for the suspect, police say. Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the shooting at a building near Stevens Avenue and East 26th Street. At the scene, police found a man in his 30s who had been shot and seriously injured. Despite efforts from police and medics to save his life, the victim died shortly after at the hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Turkey causes motorcycle accident

When a wild turkey hit Richard Esquivel's motorcycle he lost control, crashing in the roadway. At about 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified of the single motorcycle crash with injury. The accident occurred on State Highway 35 in Diamond Bluff Township. Esquivel, a...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Bus driver hurt in crash in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Metro Transit bus driver was hurt on Sunday after investigators say his bus was hit by another vehicle. Police were called around 6 p.m. on Sunday for the crash near Glenwood Avenue and North Girard Avenue. Investigators say it appears the passenger vehicle was headed south on Girard failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the Route 9 bus that was eastbound on Glenwood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kchkradio.net

Body Recovered from Minnesota River in Shakopee

On June 25, 2022, at 10:59 a.m., Scott County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a report of a body, that had been located by fishermen, floating in the Minnesota River upstream from The Landing – Minnesota River Heritage Park in Shakopee. Sheriff deputies, with the assistance of personnel...
SHAKOPEE, MN
knsiradio.com

Suspect in Fatal Highway 169 Shooter on Trial Starting Monday

(KNSI) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a father in front of his teenage son last summer in an alleged road rage incident is on trial starting Monday. Jamal Smith is charged with first-degree murder after prosecutors say Smith shot at Jay Boughton as the two men were traveling in separate vehicles on Highway 169 through Plymouth on July 6th, 2021.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KARE 11

Prior Lake man struck and killed by vehicle in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Authorities say a 31-year-old Prior Lake man was struck and killed while walking near the intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville Sunday around 1:40 p.m. According to the incident report, the man was walking north along Nicollet when a 2005 Saturn L300 traveling...
BURNSVILLE, MN
kfgo.com

Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – A pedestrian was struck by a car in a fatal crash in Burnsville just before two early this (Sunday) morning. The car, driven by 36-year-old Nicholas Barbour of Oakdale, MN, was traveling Eastbound on Highway 13 at Nicollet Avenue. The victim, a 31-year-old man from...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drivers strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Burnsville early Sunday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The driver, a 36-year-old Oakdale man, was heading east on Highway 13. He struck 31-year-old Robert Westly Smith, of Prior Lake, who was crossing the highway at Nicollet Avenue around 1:45 a.m., the state patrol said.The driver was uninjured. Authorities did not publicly identify the pedestrian.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Body Found in Minnesota River Near Valleyfair

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.
SHAKOPEE, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

