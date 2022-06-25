ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee County, OK

Man arrested for burglary, arson in Pawnee County

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0xOE_0gLzP3ca00
Alvin George Andrews Pawnee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested this week after authorities say he burglarized and set his former step-father’s home on fire in Pawnee County.

Alvin George Andrews was named as a person of interest in the burglary on fire which happened on June 14, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Andrews was later found and arrested and deputies found some stolen property from the victim’s home, deputies said.

“My investigator was able to determine probable cause and get him in jail,” said Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell. “With help from our partners we were able to quickly solve this case.”

Andrew is currently in the Pawnee County jail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Toddler hit by car in Owasso, in critical condition

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police said a toddler was hit by a car Monday night and is in critical condition. Police said around 9 p.m. a child was hit by a white car in the outside lane of westbound 86th Street North at North Ash Street in Owasso. Medics took the child to a hospital in critical condition.
OWASSO, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Charges filed after altercation between woman, OHP trooper

On Monday, the Logan County District Attorney’s Office filed four charges against a 68-year-old woman, who sustained multiple injuries during a traffic stop with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper. In a release (full release below this article) obtained by Guthrie News Page, District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said Nancy...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Firing Shots At Tulsa Home

A woman is in custody after Tulsa Police say she allegedly fired gunshots at a man's house over the weekend. Officers say Amy Ballenger drove by the victim's home near Admiral and North Sheridan on Saturday and fired two shots from her Jeep. According to police, a man and a...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pawnee County, OK
Pawnee County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Emergency Alert issued for 11-year-old boy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — On Sunday night Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) issued a Wireless Emergency Alert for “TJ” Muel Parks-Williams. Williams is an 11-year-old black male with a shaved head and mohawk. He was last seen wearing a light blue swim suit with sea patterns, a blue...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Sheriff's Office Assisting Hominy

The City of Hominy recently reached out to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office regarding the possibility of providing dispatch services for them. They were reaching out to the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to save the City some money. Hominy City Manager Jimmy Ratliff talks about how these savings can assist the town.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Prelim Set for Duo Facing Murder Charges

A preliminary hearing has been set for a father-son duo who are both being charged with first degree murder for the death of Terry Toth. Jason and Charles Johnson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday for the felony status docket. Both co-defendants were given court-appointed attorneys to represent...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#County Jail#Burglary#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
1600kush.com

Former Stillwater man admits animal cruelty

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A former Stillwater man — sought for a year and a half before being arrested in Palm Beach, Fla. on April Fool’s Day — pleaded guilty Friday to failing to provide necessary medical attention, shots, food and water to two dogs found in a wire crate in his apartment.
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Fire destroys home on south Palm

PONCA CITY — Fire destroyed an unoccupied home today at 220 S. Palm. Ponca City firefighters responded to the call around 7:30 a.m. Investigators said the structure is a total loss and that the cause is under investigation.
PONCA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCSO Identifies Man Found Deceased Near Copan

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identifies a man found dead near Copan. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on routine patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road on Wednesday when they found an abandoned vehicle and later the body of 49-year-old Carl Spencer from Tulsa.
COPAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Child remains in coma, one week after she was hit by a car in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa eight-year-old girl is still in a coma after she was hit by a car while riding her bike last week. Rosalee Newkirk is still in a coma. Her grandma, Michelle McGee says, “Monday night, they said she was so critical that they wouldn’t even let her momma see her until after they got her stable. And then her momma called me. She was frantic. She was scared to death; she didn’t know if her daughter was going to make it or live.”
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs June 20-22

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:03 a.m. Osage County requested an officer to assist a deputy with a report of a 12-year-old screaming at the Double N. Motel. At 6:44 a.m. police received a report of vandalism to the South Ave. underpass. BNSF was notified.
PONCA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
66K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy