NC man gets 12-19 years for sex crimes with 3-year-old
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to prison for a sex crime involving a 3-year-old.
According to the Yancey County Sheriff's Office, Jason Procopio pleaded guilty on May 11 to one count of a first-degree statutory sexual offense.
Deputies said at the time of the crime in July of 2021, Procopio was 18 years old and the victim was 3 years old.
A judge sentenced Procopio to a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 19 years and four months. Upon release, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor.
Procopio will also be required to register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office said.
