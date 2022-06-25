Baby severely injured in 2020 dies, NC man charged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in the death of a baby girl who never regained consciousness after abuse in 2020.

On June 15, 2020, patrol officers responded to Konnoak View Drive after a call about a two-month-old child that wasn’t breathing. They performed life-saving measures on the baby, Nayture Marie Moore, and her breathing and heartbeat were restored.

Nayture never regained consciousness. Medical examiners said she had injuries consistent with abuse.

She remained unconscious and under medical care at facilities in North Carolina and Virginia, but died on May 24, 2022.

Howard Moore, 31, of Winston-Salem was identified as a suspect in the incident that injured Nayture. On June 6, 2022, he was charged with three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and six counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Moore was located in Winston-Salem Thursday and taken into custody without incident. He was given a $500,000 secured bond.

