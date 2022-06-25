ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Duo drove in search of ‘victim,’ robbed and shot someone, prosecutors say

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman is in custody and police are searching for a man involved in a robbery and shooting in the Pinewood area of Miami-Dade County, according to prosecutors. Destiny Terry, of northwest Miami-Dade, appeared in bond court Friday, where prosecutors alleged she drove...

Jesus Gonzalez
2d ago

she should be going to prison for attempted murder what happened to that man and his wife two weeks ago at a restaurant in Miami and them two guys are going to do a long time in jail and the girl gets no attempted murder

