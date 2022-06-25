ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Saturday Sessions: Goose performs

Cover picture for the articleThe band “Goose” formed in Connecticut in 2014, they have become...

News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around Connecticut

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places across Connecticut where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Hollywood Shines the Spotlight on Connecticut in ‘Code Name Banshee'

It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut. “It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.
SIMSBURY, CT
Time Out Global

Beloved Newtown restaurant Hartsyard has announced its closure

A stalwart of Newtown’s vibrant food scene for a decade, Hartsyard, has announced that it will be closing its doors in August. But don’t worry, the current owners have new digs in their sights. Jarrod Walsh and Dot Lee issued a statement via Instagram saying that the restaurant would “continue the journey in a new exciting space” at the Old Clare Hotel, where the Hartsyard team already offers bar snacks at the hotel’s rooftop, poolside bar.
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in July

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a unique Avon creamery with innovative ice cream flavors to an Australian-inspired eatery with staples from Down Under. Isla & Co. Fairfield. Isla & Co. opened in late June, featuring Australian-inspired...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Chili

Chili was born in the care of the Connecticut Humane Society. The shelter said she's full of energy and absolutely loves food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Where to Watch 4th of July Fireworks in CT

It may be hard to believe, but the 4th of July is next week. If you're looking for somewhere to watch fireworks this year, we've got you covered. Here's a list of 2022 July 4th fireworks displays around Connecticut. Fireworks Shows in Connecticut. June 29. Stafford: The annual Summerfest presents...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

A Midwest Reaction to Connecticut’s Illegal Fireworks Laws

One of the very few things I miss from living in the midwest was the ability to shoot fireworks. When I talk about "fireworks", I mean stuff that can do some real damage if you are not careful or know what you are doing. The sparklers, fountains, and crackly-type fireworks for sale around here would make someone from Kansas or Missouri laugh.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Dental, transportation benefits now also available to adults without children through Covered Connecticut program

Access Health CT announced Tuesday new eligibility requirements for the Covered Connecticut Program that as of July 1, 2022, the program provides dental coverage and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) benefits. The program is available to eligible Connecticut residents at no cost, created and funded by the State of Connecticut and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: COVID variants on the rise in CT

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, COVID subvariants are on the rise here in Connecticut and they will have an impact on your summer and maybe beyond. Plus, are those vitamin supplements doing anything?. Dr. F. Perry Wilson, Yale medicine physician and associate professor at Yale School of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Ocean House Earns Forbes Travel Guide Triple Five-Star Accolade

Ocean House and its team received a special designation for its combination of elegant guest accommodations: for COAST, Rhode Island’s only Five-Star, Five-Diamond Restaurant, and for the distinctive OH! Spa, all earning it the distinction of becoming one of only 14 Forbes Triple Five-Star properties in the world. The property remains an iconic New England seaside resort that originally opened in 1868, welcoming guests for more than 136 years before being rebuilt. Reopening in 2010, the resort replicates the historic exterior design, while well-appointed guest rooms and residential accommodations, personal service, a beachfront location and world-class amenities pay homage to New England’s golden age of hospitality. The beginning of the summer began with culinary and guest experiences on the calendar for guests. “Our talented Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn culinary teams have raised the bar yet again to offer the best in New England dining experiences to guests, the local community, and visitors to the charming Rhode Island shore,” said Dant Hirsch, President and Managing Director, Ocean House Collection.
TRAVEL
nypressnews.com

Multiple fatalities after Amtrak derailment near Kansas City

Missouri officials have declared a ‘large fatality event’ after a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago hit a dump truck that was blocking a public crossing and completely derailed on Monday. Three people are dead — including two on the train and one in the dump...
KANSAS CITY, MO
connecticuthistory.org

The Ku Klux Klan in Connecticut

Within months of the Union victory in the Civil War in 1865, a small band of soldiers from the defeated Confederate army gathered in Pulaski, Tennessee, and formed an organization they dubbed the Ku Klux Klan. Very quickly, like-minded individuals—mostly professionals and former plantation owners—joined what was initially a loose network of chapters throughout much of the South. Their primary focus was to oppose Reconstruction, and to that end the KKK launched a campaign of terror in which its members killed thousands of Black people who worked with poor whites to build a new South. That campaign culminated in the complete defeat of Reconstruction with the Hayes-Tilden Compromise in 1877.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Doctor discusses how to prevent, recognize Lyme disease

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lyme disease is becoming more common each year with the warmer temperatures, longer summers, and humidity changes. Because of this, it is important to know the warning signs and symptoms of Lyme disease and to stay protected while being outdoors. Chief of Infectious Diseases at The Hospital of Central Connecticut and […]
LYME, CT

