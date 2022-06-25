ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte FC down 10 players in Montreal due to health and safety protocols

By Varun Shankar
 3 days ago

Ten Charlotte FC players will miss Saturday’s road game against CF Montreal due to health and safety protocols, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

The team declined to announce the names of players in protocols.

Charlotte FC tried to postpone the game, but MLS declined, a source said. The match will go forward as scheduled, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte comes into the game as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, chasing a Montreal squad (7-6-2) that’s three points ahead of them. The game will be broadcast in English on WAXN and in Spanish on Telemundo Charlotte. The game will also be on the radio on WFNX.

A team source also said that midfielder Alan Franco did not travel to Montreal and is completing a loan move abroad to Argentine Primera Divisiòn squad CA Talleres.

