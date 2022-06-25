Charlotte FC down 10 players in Montreal due to health and safety protocols

Ten Charlotte FC players will miss Saturday’s road game against CF Montreal due to health and safety protocols, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

The team declined to announce the names of players in protocols.

Charlotte FC tried to postpone the game, but MLS declined, a source said. The match will go forward as scheduled, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte comes into the game as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, chasing a Montreal squad (7-6-2) that’s three points ahead of them. The game will be broadcast in English on WAXN and in Spanish on Telemundo Charlotte. The game will also be on the radio on WFNX.

A team source also said that midfielder Alan Franco did not travel to Montreal and is completing a loan move abroad to Argentine Primera Divisiòn squad CA Talleres.