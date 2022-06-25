Man shot at NC Burger King, suspect at-large

Burger King Location at 2100 Peters Creek Parkway (Google Maps)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem Burger King on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the Burger King Location at 2100 Peters Creek Parkway at 9:56 p.m. on Friday night after getting reports about a shooting in the area.

The area surrounding 2100 Peters Creek Parkway (Google Maps)

At the scene, police discovered a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators say that the victim was at the Burger King and got into a confrontation with two unnamed women in the parking lot. During the confrontation, one of the women pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg before driving away.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as the following:

Black woman

Approximate age of 22 years old

Driving a Ford passenger-style vehicle

The Winston-Salem Police Gun Crime Reduction Unit is in charge of investigating the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online . Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.

