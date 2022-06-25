Man shot at NC Burger King, suspect at-large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem Burger King on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officers came to the Burger King Location at 2100 Peters Creek Parkway at 9:56 p.m. on Friday night after getting reports about a shooting in the area.
Investigators say that the victim was at the Burger King and got into a confrontation with two unnamed women in the parking lot. During the confrontation, one of the women pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg before driving away.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
The suspect is described as the following:
- Black woman
- Approximate age of 22 years old
- Driving a Ford passenger-style vehicle
The Winston-Salem Police Gun Crime Reduction Unit is in charge of investigating the shooting.
