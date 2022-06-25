ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

EWCF presents donation to Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Eastern Women’s Committee of Fifty (EWCF) held its annual summer luncheon at Ferus Artisan Ales in Trussville on June 11, 2022. EWCF President Karen Conner, along with First Vice...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trussville, AL
Trussville, AL
Education
Trussville, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
Local
Alabama Education
hooversun.com

46 girls join Hoover Belles in 2022

The Hoover Belles, a service organization for teen girls who serve as representatives for the city, held its 39th annual presentation ceremony for new inductees at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in the spring. Forty-six high school sophomore girls from Hoover, Spain Park, Briarwood Christian and...
HOOVER, AL
altoday.com

Three projects announced for North Alabama funded from Tyson spill lawsuit

Three projects funded by a settlement with Tyson farms will give recreational boaters, paddlers, and fishermen better access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. On Saturday, local leaders visited sites in Colony and Garden City in Cullman County and the Forks in the River site near the Walker County town of Sipsey – and offered details unique to all three projects.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

GBHS pushing for Birmingham pet licensing program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society hopes to diminish the stray population in Birmingham with a new program. It’s no secret that stray animals can be found wandering around the city. They can cause an overabundance of pets held inside local shelters. GBHS has a large...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Charity#Ferus Artisan Ales#Aca#Board#Ewcf Recording
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Walter Postell Jr. of Verbena

“I grew up on the farm. It was hard work doing that between going to school and helping the family out. I coach football and basketball, and do this in the summer. You never know what you’re going to run into. You never know what’s going to happen. Things change daily. I’m dealing with a separation. I’ve been married for 11 years. That puts it all into perspective – everything that happens in life. Things happen. Things change. People change. It has made me grow and learn more about people and things and more about myself and change the way I do things. I’ve grown from it for the better. With everything that’s going on and me being in school with kids, I can show them what they don’t want to do and how to be in a better position than I was coming up. There’s a lot to life. Just live it. I don’t want them to go down the wrong road. I just want to keep them on the straight and narrow.” – Walter Postell Jr. of Verbena.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Illegal commercial dumping on the rise in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about what a local leader calls a growing problem: illegal commercial dumping in Birmingham. A Birmingham city councilor said he was aware of construction debris being dumped in the Magic City, and they’re not going to let people get away with it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Charities
wbrc.com

Joe Lewis Etheridge of Etheridge Brothers Barbershop passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longstanding community member and business owner Mr. Joe Lewis Etheridge died Tuesday according to a Facebook post from his friends and family. “Today, Mr. Joe Lewis Etheridge from the Etheridge Brothers at our East Lake location passed away. June 4, 2022 marked his 61st year as a barber. His consistent worth ethics and his ability to be at work everyday before 4am paved a way for a successful career as a barber. He also treated each customer as if they were the only one and each tip like it was a million dollars. His amazing advice was priceless. He will be missed.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody Council discusses possibly establishing museum in city

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – During the work session on Monday, June 27, the Moody City Council discussed potentially establishing a museum and possible buildings to use. During the regular meeting, the council passed two items on the agenda related to fire codes. The first was to adopt Ordinance M2022-06-27, which adopts […]
MOODY, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Another blow for Birmingham residents

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Marshall Malone. When people discuss issues in the City of Birmingham, they may mention crime, education, or population loss. However, there’s one issue most people may not be aware. Corporations...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

REMINDER: Moody’s Thunder in the Park is almost here

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — The City of Moody will present Thunder in the Park on July 9, a family-friendly event from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Moody City Park. The event features food trucks, free live entertainment sponsored by Revocation Radio, and carnival rides/bouncy houses with armbands available for purchase or pay-per-ride. […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy