The Cortland Enlarged City School District Board of Education (BOE) met recently to discuss the arts program and district plans for the summer and beyond. The meeting began by taking a moment to recognize the poise and professionalism of the chaperones on the recent senior trip, who went above and beyond when two student health emergencies arose. The chaperones ensured the safety of all students and maintained clear communications with those back at home. The students were also commended for maintaining positive attitudes and making the best of the situation when travel plans were delayed.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO