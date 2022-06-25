ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

 3 days ago

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander...

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Heads to bench

Vierling is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Vierling will take a seat after he went 4-for-11 with a double, a walk and two runs scored while starting in each of the past three contests. Though Bryce Harper's move to the 10-day injured list in advance of his upcoming thumb surgery should open up some additional playing time for Vierling, the 25-year-old won't necessarily be a fixture in the everyday lineup versus right-handed pitching.
Astros' Chas McCormick: Back in big leagues

The Astros recalled McCormick from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in Houston's series opener with the Mets. McCormick and Jose Siri were both shipped out to Sugar Land over the weekend after Houston elected to proceed with...
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Reports to minors

The Brewers optioned Kelley to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Kelley and utility man Pablo Reyes were sent back to the minors to clear room on the 26-man active roster for starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (hand) and second baseman Kolten Wong (calf), who were reinstated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Rays. During his month-long stay with the Brewers, Kelley appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen and logged a 7.31 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 16 innings.
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not starting Tuesday

Guillorme will sit Tuesday against Houston. Guillorme sits after making five straight starts at second base, a stretch in which he recorded just three hits. Jeff McNeil returns from a hamstring injury to start at the keystone.
MLB
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
Jason Heyward
Mariners' Ty France: Already hitting in cage

France (forearm) is already hitting in the batting cage, and manager Scott Servais remains hopeful the star infielder only spends the minimum 10 days on the injured list, the Associated Press reports. This news would naturally be highly encouraging under any circumstance, but particularly in the wake of several Mariners...
Pirates' Chris Stratton: Takes loss against Nats

Stratton (4-4) allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two across two innings to take the loss Monday against the Nationals. Stratton worked around a few baserunners in the seventh inning and held the lead for Pittsburgh. However, he surrendered a two-run homer to Maikel Franco in the eighth frame to give up the lead and take the loss. Stratton has struggled for much of June, as he has now allowed 10 earned runs across his last nine innings -- spanning eight appearances. Yerry De Los Santos could be a candidate to step into a higher leverage role if Stratton continues to falter.
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Appears stuck in backup role

Knizner remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner is on the bench for the third game in a row and looks as though he'll serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 catcher even while top backstop Yadier Molina (knee) faces an uncertain timeline to return from the 10-day injured list. Per Jones, manager Oliver Marmol said he intended to give Ivan Herrera a trial as the Cardinals' primary catcher, so Knizner may be asked to make only a start or two per week if Herrera performs well enough to hang on to the No. 1 role.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Slugs second career homer

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Nationals. Cruz occupied the leadoff spot for the Pirates and smacked his first homer of 2022 in the fifth inning against Erick Fedde. He has delivered production in line with his promising tools across eight games in Pittsburgh by racking up four extra-base hits, driving in eight, scoring five runs and swiping a base.
Braves' A.J. Minter: Could be closer candidate

Minter and Will Smith are viewed as the top candidates to pick up saves for Atlanta after closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Jansen has previously missed action during the 2011, 2012 and 2018...
Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
Jets' Bryce Huff: Participating in offseason workouts

Huff (ankle) operated as a backup along the defensive line during the Jets' minicamp practices at the beginning of June, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Huff ended last season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during Week 17. The third-year pro filled a reserve role in each of the two previous seasons, totaling 30 tackles with four sacks, and he'll likely garner a similar role in 2022.
Sports
Jets' Trevon Wesco: Standing out in offseason practices

Wesco (knee) is healthy and looking good in offseason practices after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Cimini lists Wesco -- along with three other offensive players -- as under-the-radar standouts during practices this offseason. The 2019 fourth-round pick made 12 appearances last season but caught just three passes for 35 yards before suffering the knee injury. The Jets bolstered their tight end corps by signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency and drafting Jeremy Ruckert (foot) in the third round, so despite the positive impression he's making, Wesco will still have an uphill battle for offensive snaps.
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Team option picked up

The Pistons exercised Diallo's (finger) $5.2 million team option for the 2022-23 season Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Diallo will be making the same salary for the second year in a row after inking a one-year, $5.2 million deal with Detroit last August. Though the 6-foot-5 wing is a well-below-average shooter (27.7 percent career three-point shooter, 63.4 percent free-throw shooter), he rebounds well for his size and excels at converting in the paint. Assuming that he's now made a full recovery from the sprained left finger that sidelined him for the Pistons' final 16 games of the 2021-22 season, Diallo should have a consistent role on Detroit's second unit to begin the upcoming campaign.
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
Reds' Jonathan India: Exits game following HBP

India left Saturday's contest early following a hit-by-pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. India was hit in his right wrist/hand in top of the fifth inning by Logan Webb, forcing him to later be removed for Matt Reynolds in the eighth. Due to the fact that he was able to stay in the game for multiple innings, India can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
