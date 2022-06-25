Dodgers' Trea Turner: Launches homer No. 10

Stratton (4-4) allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two across two innings to take the loss Monday against the Nationals. Stratton worked around a few baserunners in the seventh inning and held the lead for Pittsburgh. However, he surrendered a two-run homer to Maikel Franco in the eighth frame to give up the lead and take the loss. Stratton has struggled for much of June, as he has now allowed 10 earned runs across his last nine innings -- spanning eight appearances. Yerry De Los Santos could be a candidate to step into a higher leverage role if Stratton continues to falter.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO