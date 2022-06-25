ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Trea Turner: Launches homer No. 10

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Turner went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 4-1 win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Matt Vierling: Heads to bench

Vierling is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Vierling will take a seat after he went 4-for-11 with a double, a walk and two runs scored while starting in each of the past three contests. Though Bryce Harper's move to the 10-day injured list in advance of his upcoming thumb surgery should open up some additional playing time for Vierling, the 25-year-old won't necessarily be a fixture in the everyday lineup versus right-handed pitching.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman set to change agents after 'very emotional' return to face Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman will no longer be represented by Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Freeman, now listed internally as his own agent, has reportedly told friends that he's angry with how his free agency played out last winter, when he left Atlanta for the West Coast after the Braves acquired Matt Olson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.
ATLANTA, GA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Back in big leagues

The Astros recalled McCormick from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in Houston's series opener with the Mets. McCormick and Jose Siri were both shipped out to Sugar Land over the weekend after Houston elected to proceed with...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not starting Tuesday

Guillorme will sit Tuesday against Houston. Guillorme sits after making five straight starts at second base, a stretch in which he recorded just three hits. Jeff McNeil returns from a hamstring injury to start at the keystone.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Reports to minors

The Brewers optioned Kelley to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Kelley and utility man Pablo Reyes were sent back to the minors to clear room on the 26-man active roster for starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (hand) and second baseman Kolten Wong (calf), who were reinstated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Rays. During his month-long stay with the Brewers, Kelley appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen and logged a 7.31 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 16 innings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Slugs second career homer

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Nationals. Cruz occupied the leadoff spot for the Pirates and smacked his first homer of 2022 in the fifth inning against Erick Fedde. He has delivered production in line with his promising tools across eight games in Pittsburgh by racking up four extra-base hits, driving in eight, scoring five runs and swiping a base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Trea Turner
Ian Anderson
Homer
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Already hitting in cage

France (forearm) is already hitting in the batting cage, and manager Scott Servais remains hopeful the star infielder only spends the minimum 10 days on the injured list, the Associated Press reports. This news would naturally be highly encouraging under any circumstance, but particularly in the wake of several Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Team hopeful for brief IL stint

Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jansen was first diagnosed with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' A.J. Minter: Could be closer candidate

Minter and Will Smith are viewed as the top candidates to pick up saves for Atlanta after closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Jansen has previously missed action during the 2011, 2012 and 2018...
ATLANTA, GA
#Rbi
CBS Sports

Pirates' Chris Stratton: Takes loss against Nats

Stratton (4-4) allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two across two innings to take the loss Monday against the Nationals. Stratton worked around a few baserunners in the seventh inning and held the lead for Pittsburgh. However, he surrendered a two-run homer to Maikel Franco in the eighth frame to give up the lead and take the loss. Stratton has struggled for much of June, as he has now allowed 10 earned runs across his last nine innings -- spanning eight appearances. Yerry De Los Santos could be a candidate to step into a higher leverage role if Stratton continues to falter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Appears stuck in backup role

Knizner remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner is on the bench for the third game in a row and looks as though he'll serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 catcher even while top backstop Yadier Molina (knee) faces an uncertain timeline to return from the 10-day injured list. Per Jones, manager Oliver Marmol said he intended to give Ivan Herrera a trial as the Cardinals' primary catcher, so Knizner may be asked to make only a start or two per week if Herrera performs well enough to hang on to the No. 1 role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Swipes eighth bag

Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a 4-3 win over the White Sox on Monday. Ohtani struck out twice in the contest, but he reached base in his other two plate appearances. The two-way star collected his eighth theft of the campaign following an intentional walk in the seventh inning. Ohtani is slashing .260/.343/.487 with 16 homers, 47 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases as an offensive player on the season.
ANAHEIM, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Rams Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood shares remarkable story of playing in Super Bowl, Pro Bowl with broken leg

After nine years of climbing, Jack Youngblood had finally reached the summit of professional football. With a broken leg, no less. Youngblood, who put together a Hall of Fame career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams from 1971-84, played through three playoff games with a broken leg that included his lone Super Bowl appearance. Youngblood didn't stop there; he played in the following week's Pro Bowl, to the shock of his NFC teammates.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Plates two, adds steal in win

Thompson went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 extra-innings win over Atlanta. Thompson was added to the lineup when Zach McKinstry (neck) was scratched. The late change eventually paid off, as Thompson's two-run single in the ninth inning tied the game and forced extra innings. The outfielder has gone 5-for-16 (.313) in his first six contests with the Dodgers. Overall, he's slashing .200/.273/.333 with a home run, seven RBI, three runs scored and a steal in 33 plate appearances when including his time in the majors with the Padres earlier in the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA

