ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Model Meadow Walker Says She Had an Abortion Thanks to Roe

By Emily Hernandez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meadow Walker, a model and the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, took to Instagram Friday to lament the loss of constitutional abortion rights, revealing that...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Walker
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages

It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortions#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Pearl Jam Reacts to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade: “People Should Have the Freedom to Choose”

Just two days after Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard released the track “Disorders,” a collaboration with singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco to help raise money and awareness for the National Network of Abortion Funds in support of abortion access, the Supreme Court has overturned the nearly 50-year-old federal law, Roe v. Wade, abolishing the constitutional right to have an abortion in nearly half of U.S. states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian interrupts interview to stop her children from misbehaving

Kim Kardashian was forced to put her recent television interview on a brief pause, as her two sons, Saint and Psalm, started misbehaving during it.During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to promote her newest skincare line, SKNN by Kim, the 41-year-old reality star talked candidly about her hosting experience on Saturday Night Live last October. In the midst of her talking, Fallon chimed in and said that he was “hearing kids”.In response, Kardashian turned around to look at her two sons and their friend, Remi, and told them to stop making noise.“Guys, can...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Saucy Santana Says Women Need Gay Men: Gays Run The World

Over the weekend Florida rapper Saucy Santana went viral after telling the crowd at his show that women need gay men. He was introduced to the world by his friend Yung Miami of the City Girls and quickly garnered attention for his outlandish quotes and Instagram videos,. Now he is...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy