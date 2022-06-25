ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

A San Jose temple’s latest adversary? A former planning commissioner

By Jana Kadah
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

A former city commissioner is behind a new push to stop a Sikh temple from expanding in a suburban San Jose neighborhood — but his attempts, like many before it, have failed.

Jim Zito, who sat on the San Jose Planning Commission and unsuccessfully ran for City Council in 2020, filed an appeal in April to kill an expansion project of the Sikh Gurdwara Sahib. He claimed the temple is breaking the rules by staying open late, having activities outdoors and making too much noise.

But the planning commission he once served on unanimously denied the appeal this week.

The Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, also known as the Sikh Gurdwara San Jose, has been operating in the Evergreen neighborhood since 1996 and has grown to be one of the largest religious temples for Sikhs outside of India. It attracts residents from across the Bay Area and the country. Temple leaders are asking the city to add a second story to two of their buildings. The project also includes minor site improvements including landscaping, a new gate, repaving and restriping as well as eight new traditional domes.

Their plans were approved by city planning officials. Twelve days later, Zito submitted his appeal to the planning department.

“My concern isn’t necessarily with the expansion of the project except to ensure that they’re using it specifically for what was intended,” Zito told planning commissioners. “I’ve got recordings showing the sound coming from the site to my bedroom window which is over 1,000 feet away.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P88pz_0gLzHTxJ00
Details of the Sikh Gurdwara San Jose. Photo by Jana Kadah.

Related Stories

May 25, 2022

San Jose permit process affected by job vacancies

February 15, 2021

Santa Clara County faith groups scramble to comply with changing COVID-19 orders

February 12, 2020

San Jose council candidate loses endorsements after divorce claims come to light

He claims the noise is coming from outdoor events like weddings. Zito believes this is a code enforcement violation because the temple is a religious center, not a commercial space.

The fight over the temple has been a sticking point for Evergreen residents for years. When first proposed, many opposed having a large structure because it would impede their view, impact the environment and not fit in with the neighborhood’s character. Opponents worried the temple would become a tourist hub and create traffic, since there are more than 45,000 Sikhs in the Bay Area.

Supporters, however, argued that prejudice was a driver for the opposition and said the Sikh community should have a space large enough to accommodate its congregation.

Leaders from the Gurdwara said they only held outdoor events during the COVID pandemic, when they were obligated to . They said code enforcement only dinged them for having an automatic gate instead of a manual one — and they plan to fix that during the expansion.

Zito, while a longtime Evergreen leader, is a controversial figure at City Hall. During his run for the District 8 seat two years ago, Zito lost endorsements from Mayor Sam Liccardo and major business groups after San José Spotlight reported an alleged history of controlling behavior and emotional abuse against his ex-wife.

Other residents who live close to the Gurdwara said Zito’s claims are baseless. Zito also opposed building the temple decades ago.

“I can tell you that it has not impacted us negatively. We sometimes sleep with our windows open throughout the year and not once have we heard noise,” said neighbor Patricia Andrade. “Although we are not members of the Gurdwara, we feel part of their community because of the effort they put into building a relationship with the neighbors.”

Councilmember Sylvia Arenas’ office, which represents the Evergreen area, noted wedding ceremonies may fall under the temple’s right to freedom of religion and raised concerns about potential First Amendment violations.

“The appellant (Zito) has specifically targeted this community and opposed it since its very inception going back decades, including suing the Gurdwara to try to stop the original project,” said Patrick McGarrity, Arenas’ chief of staff.

City officials said Zito’s concerns can be addressed through the city’s code enforcement department. Zito said he was forced to submit an appeal because problems with staffing have led to long wait times for code enforcement. He claims he waited seven weeks on his previous complaints.

Planning commissioners denied Zito’s appeal without any discussion. The appeal will not need to go to the full City Council for a vote, and the Gurdwara is free to start its expansion project.

Contact Jana Kadah at jana@sanjosespotlight.com or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

The post A San Jose temple’s latest adversary? A former planning commissioner appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Chester: Urban Villages aren’t a housing solution

Throughout San Jose’s mayoral race, one of the primary concerns for candidates, rightfully so, is housing. Affordable housing. Housing for currently houseless. Senior housing. All types of housing have been discussed during mayoral forums, views differing greatly from being against more housing via SB 9 to being a dense housing advocate only within current Urban Village limits.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

New leadership coming to this powerful San Jose commission

One of San Jose’s most important legislative bodies will begin its next term with new leadership. The San Jose Planning Commission, a powerful panel that oversees development and advises lawmakers on the city’s planning policies, will add two new members. The City Council is expected to approve the appointments on Tuesday. Chair Rolando Bonilla is terming... The post New leadership coming to this powerful San Jose commission appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose native opens doors for immigrant entrepreneurs

Yacanex Posadas grew up mostly on the north side of San Jose. He worked multiple jobs at a young age to help his family, who told him everyone can use a hand. “My dad always taught me about standing up for the little guy,” Posadas said. “My grandma always used to say, be the voice... The post San Jose native opens doors for immigrant entrepreneurs appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
San José Spotlight

Tiny homes are coming, whether San Jose lawmakers like it or not

Tiny homes in San Jose are being hailed as a fix to a growing homelessness crisis. But two policymakers are saying the sites in their districts won’t work. The City Council this week voted 8-2 to approve a plan that would add 400 transitional homes, as the region’s housing crisis continues to push more people... The post Tiny homes are coming, whether San Jose lawmakers like it or not appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

No more parking incentives for electric cars in San Jose

Despite San Jose’s lofty goal to reduce its carbon footprint, City Hall is eliminating a program that incentivizes people to drive electric vehicles. The city’s clean air parking permit program that provides free parking for electric vehicles at city-owned parking lots and on-street parking meters, is sunsetting at the end of June. The program began in 2001.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Sandoval: Homeless count data points to some progress, lots of opportunity

When Santa Clara County last month released the preliminary results of the 2022 Point-in-Time Count, we learned that at least 10,028 people are experiencing homelessness in the county. While it appears and feels like homelessness has drastically increased, the data reveals only a slight overall increase in homelessness—3% in the county and an 11% increase... The post Sandoval: Homeless count data points to some progress, lots of opportunity   appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
Silicon Valley

Bank of Italy tower revamp in downtown San Jose is getting underway

SAN JOSE — A long-awaited renovation will begin at the historic Bank of Italy tower in downtown San Jose within weeks, a revamp that will include a new exterior staircase with garden terraces. The renovation is being conducted by a real estate alliance of Westbank, a Canada-based developer with...
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Tenants Protest Management Practices at New Oakland Veteran Housing

Since March of last year, tenants at Embark, an affordable apartment complex for veterans in Downtown Oakland, have been demanding that the companies that oversee and own their buildings address safety and habitability issues and provide residents with respectful management that is free of harassment. “It’s such a nice building,”...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Some Bay Area faith leaders celebrate the end of Roe

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) -- Members of Silicon Valley Reformed Baptist Church celebrated after learning the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe. vs. Wade on Friday. They were joined by other religious communities around the Bay Area who hope one day to ban abortions in California. "We recognize we live in polarized times. We recognize that we live in difficult times," said Pastor Brian Garcia with the church. "The work that we have been doing has been bearing fruit and has been, in fact, successful."While anti-abortion-rights advocates have long hoped for the Roe v. Wade to be overturned as a first step toward...
LIVERMORE, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley doctors decry plan to pay bonuses for seeing more patients

Local doctors are outraged over a proposal from Santa Clara County to tie some of their pay to the number of patients they see. The physicians from three county-owned hospitals say the model will hurt patients and quality of treatment. Nine doctors from Santa Clara Valley Medical Center gathered in front of the county offices Tuesday to sound the alarm on the new pay program.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#San Jos#Temples#City Council#Evergreen#Sikhs
CBS San Francisco

Richmond businesses not happy with huge tax hike due to Measure U

RICHMOND (KPIX) -- During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Richmond voters overwhelmingly approved Measure U, which raised taxes for some businesses more than 100-fold.  Now the first tax bill is coming due and there are those who are looking to leave.  Supply chain problems and microchip shortages have left the car lot at Hilltop Ford in Richmond looking pretty bare these days."As you can look at our lot, we have very, very few vehicles to sell," said GM Leon Thomas, "but we have a huge tax bill that has to paid in the next couple days."That tax bill...
RICHMOND, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Huge reservoir near Bay Area could be expanded to store more water

Motorists zooming along Highway 152 through Pacheco Pass between Gilroy and Los Banos notice an unusual site amid the parched, oak-studded hills: A vast inland sea. The shimmering body of water, San Luis Reservoir, is 7 miles long and a key part of California’s modern water supply created when President John F. Kennedy pushed a dynamite plunger there in 1962 to kick off its construction. Today water from the massive lake irrigates farmland across the Central Valley and also provides drinking water for Silicon Valley, including San Jose.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Cal Fire to conduct large prescribed burn east of San Jose

(BCN) — Skies will likely be a bit smoky east of San Jose on Monday and Tuesday when Cal Fire plans to conduct a 73-acre prescribed burn in Joseph D. Grant County Park. In cooperation with the Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department, Cal Fire will conduct the burn each day from 9 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
San José Spotlight

Latest effort to help homeless Silicon Valley students: Guaranteed income

Homeless high school students in Santa Clara County may soon receive an income lifeline. State Sen. Dave Cortese is working to bring guaranteed income to local homeless high school seniors through a pilot program, after a similar bill, SB 1341, failed in the state Legislature. He’s asked Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg to help steer the local proposal.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Tesla Struggles With Office Space Amid Return To Office Mandate

(Fremont, CA) — A new report says Tesla was not prepared to welcome back employees after owner Elon Musk demanded they return to the office. The Information reports Tesla employees came back to the electric car maker’s Fremont facility to a shortage of parking spaces, desks, and weak Wi-Fi. Some workers didn’t have a place to sit as the company repurposed areas of the office during the pandemic.
FREMONT, CA
svvoice.com

Mission City Voices: Melvin Might be at the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery

My friend at the Lucky Store seemed a little bit upset today. Earlier that morning James had been at the Mission City Cemetery in Santa Clara. It was quiet and no one was around. He liked those moments of solitude as he visited his parents at their gravesite. Their plot was located in an open field. James was quietly saying prayers when he heard a voice ask him, “Is that your parents?” As he turned around, James was surprised because he never saw or heard this stranger approach.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy