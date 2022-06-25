Furious Virat Kohli confronts fan who abused Kamlesh Nagarkoti for photo

India’s regular captain Rohit Sharma is currently recuperating from COVID-19 and faces a race against time to be fit for the deciding Test match against England in Birmingham. With uncertainty over whether Rohit Sharma will play at Edgbaston or not, speculation continues to spread like wildfire over who would take over Team India’s leadership role. KL Rahul, who was named Rohit Sharma’s deputy before India arrived in the United Kingdom was sidelined due to a groin injury. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, several names are doing the rounds, including those of wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. While Rishabh Pant captained the national team in a home T20I series against South Africa earlier this month, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin are seasoned campaigners. With Jasprit Bumrah showing his calmness in tense moments during games previously, he is considered the frontrunner to captain India in Birmingham. The first name backing him to take over the mantle of captaincy is former Team India pacer, Mohit Sharma.
