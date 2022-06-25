ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furious Virat Kohli confronts fan who abused Kamlesh Nagarkoti for photo

By Pawan Atri
 3 days ago
Former India captain Virat Kohli is known for his aggression, passion, and taking digs at his opponents on a cricket field. All over the world, fans know that Virat Kohli wears his emotions on his sleeves and is often seen mocking rival bowlers and batters, especially when they try to sledge...

‘Let Virat Kohli finish off things’: Ex-England spinner backs India star’s return to captaincy

Chorus for Virat Kohli’s return as Team India captain in the upcoming Test match against England grew louder after former Three Lions spinner Graeme Swann backed him to lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is currently in isolation after testing for COVID-19 on Saturday. However, the chances of Rohit Sharma recovering in time for the fifth and final match of the series against England are grim. With vice-captain KL Rahul also unavailable due to a groin injury, speculation has intensified about who would lead the Indian team in their absence.
SPORTS
ICC asks who should lead India in Rohit Sharma’s absence, Harbhajan Singh answers

The Indian Cricket Team is in the United Kingdom to play a one-off Test starting on 1st July at Edgbaston. The Test is the rescheduled fifth Test of India’s tour of England from last year, where India took a 2-1 lead following aggressive cricket under the leadership of Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. The fifth and final Test was postponed and rescheduled for July 2022. Unlike the 2021 tour, Team India has played a warm-up game against the English county side Leicestershire and looks in good shape. However, two stalwarts of the Indian Cricket team seem to be missing out at present. Vice-captain KL Rahul suffered a groin injury and is unavailable for the match in Birmingham. At the same time, skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for Coronavirus and faces a race against time to be fit for the decider. The BCCI has sent Mayank Aggarwal as a replacement opener and is likely to partner with Shubman Gill up the order. However, the captaincy issue is still a concern for India. Even ICC couldn’t abstain from the debate and posted a tweet on Tuesday, asking the fans to name their choice of India captain in the one-off Test starting Friday. Former India cricketer and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has come up with an interesting name – Jasprit Bumrah as the skipper for the one-off Test. Jasprit Bumrah is one of India’s bowling mainstays and is an all-format player. He has undoubtedly received Harbhajan Singh’s backing. Under the last bowling captain, Anil Kumble, India did well.
SPORTS
Graeme Swann backs Ishan Kishan as India’s first-choice opening batter in T20Is

The T20 Cricket World Cup in 2022 is approaching fast. Slated in October-November 2022 in Australia, preparations are in full swing for all the participating teams. Even as India is preparing to play a Test in Edgbaston starting from 1st July, the South Asian nation’s T20 squad is parallelly playing Ireland in a two-match T20I […] The post Graeme Swann backs Ishan Kishan as India’s first-choice opening batter in T20Is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WORLD
England captain Eoin Morgan set to announce international retirement

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket.The PA news agency understands Morgan, 35, will officially call time on his England career on Tuesday, with Jos Buttler primed to take over as skipper of the Twenty20 and ODI teams.Morgan, who oversaw the transformation of England’s white-ball side from also-rans in 2015 to 50-over world champions at Lord’s four years later, has been struggling for form and fitness in recent times.He led a one-day series in the Netherlands this month but his duel issues were exposed as he was dismissed twice for nought in...
WORLD
Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ‘208 kmph’ delivery bewilders Social Media

India took a 1-0 lead in the series against Ireland after completing a seven-wicket win over the hosts in the first T20I in Dublin on Sunday. The game in the Irish capital was delayed due to rain before being reduced to a 12 overs per team fixture. India skipper Hardik Pandya chose to field after […] The post Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ‘208 kmph’ delivery bewilders Social Media appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
Virender Sehwag snubs Virat Kohli as he names India’s top-3 for T20 World Cup

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has named his picks for the top three positions in the Indian batting line-up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Surprisingly, the Nawab of Najafgarh didn’t include former captain Virat Kohli in his squad for the mega event Down Under in what can be dubbed as a major […] The post Virender Sehwag snubs Virat Kohli as he names India’s top-3 for T20 World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WORLD
Former cricketer backs Jasprit Bumrah to replace Rohit Sharma as India captain

India’s regular captain Rohit Sharma is currently recuperating from COVID-19 and faces a race against time to be fit for the deciding Test match against England in Birmingham. With uncertainty over whether Rohit Sharma will play at Edgbaston or not, speculation continues to spread like wildfire over who would take over Team India’s leadership role. KL Rahul, who was named Rohit Sharma’s deputy before India arrived in the United Kingdom was sidelined due to a groin injury. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, several names are doing the rounds, including those of wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. While Rishabh Pant captained the national team in a home T20I series against South Africa earlier this month, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin are seasoned campaigners. With Jasprit Bumrah showing his calmness in tense moments during games previously, he is considered the frontrunner to captain India in Birmingham. The first name backing him to take over the mantle of captaincy is former Team India pacer, Mohit Sharma.
SPORTS
