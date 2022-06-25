ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

On the Menu: Vegan bakery and pizza parlor to debut

By Veronica Brezina
stpetecatalyst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the latest restaurants (and more) to open in St. Petersburg, and others that will debut soon:. Central Avenue is getting a new addition. Pizza N’ Brew, which currently operates at Siesta Key and Sarasota, will open at the old Caddy’s site at 231 Central...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
stpetecatalyst.com

Disney derails plans for stop along Brightline’s Orlando-Tampa route

June 28, 2022 - Brightline, a high-speed passenger rail system that operates in South Florida, will no longer have a Disney stop between the planned Orlando-to-Tampa route. Walt Disney World said it was pulling out of a Brightline station at its Disney Springs site due to changes in its route configuration, according to multiple reports. The plans for the Brightline Disney station were unveiled in late 2020. Route maps Brightline submitted to the state also showed a Disney station. The Disney stop was planned as Brightline formed plans to connect from the Orlando International Airport to a site in Tampa. With Disney out of the picture, the passenger train will now travel directly from International Drive in Orlando to Tampa. The news follows Brightline receiving $15.875 million through a federal grant toward its Tampa-to-Orlando connection.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Where ominous shadows lurk in the Sunshine City

Within the 100-year-old walls of the St. Petersburg Museum of History are memorabilia from former travelers and residents, vintage artifacts and advertisements and a replica of one of St. Petersburg’s notorious green benches. St. Petersburg, also known as the Sunshine City for its Guinness World Record of 768 days...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Cameron
stpetecatalyst.com

World fusion music to take center stage Saturday

When Shankh Lahiri arrived in Tampa 11 years ago, he set about finding “like-minded” individuals – skilled musicians who were open to fusing Indian classical music with electric jazz, blues and funk. The result was WAHH World Fusion Band, one of the most unique ensembles in the...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy