On the Menu: Vegan bakery and pizza parlor to debut

June 28, 2022 - Brightline, a high-speed passenger rail system that operates in South Florida, will no longer have a Disney stop between the planned Orlando-to-Tampa route. Walt Disney World said it was pulling out of a Brightline station at its Disney Springs site due to changes in its route configuration, according to multiple reports. The plans for the Brightline Disney station were unveiled in late 2020. Route maps Brightline submitted to the state also showed a Disney station. The Disney stop was planned as Brightline formed plans to connect from the Orlando International Airport to a site in Tampa. With Disney out of the picture, the passenger train will now travel directly from International Drive in Orlando to Tampa. The news follows Brightline receiving $15.875 million through a federal grant toward its Tampa-to-Orlando connection.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO