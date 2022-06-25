ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee police searching for driver who struck bicyclist, other vehicle

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Waunakee police are searching for a driver who hit and injured a bicyclist last week.

Police said the driver of a maroon or red BMW sedan was traveling north on State Highway 113 at around 9:40 p.m. on June 17. The driver struck a bicyclist who was also traveling north, snapping off the passenger side-view mirror of the vehicle. The bicyclist suffered a minor injury.

The driver then swerved into the southbound lane and struck a southbound vehicle, breaking off the BMW’s driver side-view mirror. Police said the driver stopped briefly, but then drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Waunakee police at (608) 849-4523.

Waunakee, WI
Waunakee, WI
