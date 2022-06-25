ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gareth Bale signs shock one-year deal at Los Angeles FC as he snubs Cardiff and Spurs rumours to become latest big name in MLS... with forward aiming for regular game-time before the World Cup

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Gareth Bale has ended uncertainty over his future by joining American club Los Angeles FC to get fit for the World Cup and potentially prolong his career after it.

Bale, who became a free agent after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season, is expected to be officially unveiled in the MLS this week on an initial 12-month deal, despite also having held talks with Cardiff City.

The former Tottenham star, 32, should make his debut against David Beckham’s former club LA Galaxy on July 9 after the USA transfer window officially opens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189xAZ_0gLzGKir00
Wales star Gareth Bale has reportedly agreed to sign a one year deal with LAFC in California

Crucially for Bale, the MLS season runs until November, a fortnight before Wales’ first World Cup finals campaign since 1958, begins in Qatar.

Though his current deal in LA takes him up to June 2023 when next year’s MLS season will be only halfway through, Bale has an option to continue for 18 months beyond that should his family settle and he is enjoying his football.

By going to America, Bale is following in the footsteps of some of British football’s most famous names, from Bobby Moore to Beckham and Wayne Rooney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iceUM_0gLzGKir00
The Welsh international scored 106 goals in 258 appearances during his time at Real Madrid

He made his name in England with Southampton and Spurs but it’s his nine years in Madrid that secured his reputation, winning five Champions League titles.

A close friend of Bale said: ‘He is going there not just to be able to be fit for World Cup but to enjoy L.A. and MLS, and if he does enjoy he will play on.’

With varied outside business interests and a passion for golf, Bale was never likely to try to play into his late thirties like Cristiano Ronaldo but he does now have the chance to prolong his career in the short-term, though MLS fans will be interested to see his mindset after the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsXcb_0gLzGKir00
With 23,500 capacity, the Banc of California Stadium hosted the MLS All-Star game in 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVJWX_0gLzGKir00
The ex-Real Madrid forward is set to team up with Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini in Los Angeles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMatB_0gLzGKir00
Bale will also be in the company of Hollywood actor Will Ferrell who is an owner at the club

Los Angeles FC are among the favourites to win the MLS this season and recently signed Italian legend Giorgio Chiellini from Juventus.

Wales’ first match in Qatar is against USA on November 22.

