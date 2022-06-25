ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolingbrook, IL

Suspect in custody after 3 people shot at WeatherTech in Illinois

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Bolingbrook police are investigating reports of a shooting at WeatherTech Saturday morning. Around 6:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to WeatherTech Way for reports of a person shot,...

www.cbsnews.com

fox32chicago.com

Man shot during fight in Roseland; 1 in custody

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded during a fight with a female Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was fighting with a female around 4 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Parnell Avenue when she pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three children confirmed dead in basement fire in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three boys -- ages 4, 6, and 11 -- died following a fire in Humboldt Park over the weekend.The Chicago Fire Department rushed into a home near Potomac Avenue and Pulaski Road just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.Witnesses say firefighters immediately started performing CPR on the children before rushing them to the hospital.A 4-year-old boy was taken to Saint Mary Hospital for smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead. He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Axel Cruz.Two other boys -- Jayden Cruz, 6, and Angel Rodriguez, 11 -- also died in the fire, according to the Medical Examiner's office.Another young boy was also hospitalized in critical condition.Two adults were also injured in the fire. A 40-year-old woman was taken to West Suburban Hospital, and a 35-year-old man was taken to Saint Mary's -- both treated for smoke inhalation and in good condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire companies passed out smoke detectors and fire safety literature, and discussed the importance of fire safety to residents in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue Sunday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 man in serious condition, another man injured in River North shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police responded to a shooting in River North early Monday morning. Police said shots were fired from a black Jeep around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street, hitting two people. A 29-year-old man is in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital. A second victim was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bond set for $5 million for suspected shooter who worked as temp employee at WeatherTech facility

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Bond is set for $5 million for the man who shot and killed one worker, and critically wounded another at the WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook Saturday morning. Police said around 6:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to WeatherTech Way for reports of a person shot. Police confirmed one person has been pronounced dead, another is in critical condition, and a third victim has been released from the hospital.  The alleged shooter, who police have identified as Charles C. McKnight Jr, of Chicago, fled the building but was located at the back of a home in the 500 block of...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said the men were standing with a group of people, in the 2400 block of West 71st Street around 6:33 a.m., when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots – striking the victims.A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.The second victim, a 51-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and side and was also transported to Advocate Christ in stable condition. The offenders fled in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded after shooting on CTA bus in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenager is dead, and another man is wounded following a shooting on a CTA bus in West Garfield Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 300 block of South Pulaski around 1:17 p.m.Sources say the shooters got onto the bus and shot a 17-year-old in the head as he sat near the back of the bus. A 24-year-old man was grazed in the head and refused medical attention, but it is not clear if he was also a target. CBS 2 also saw a bus driver receiving medical treatment nearby. Sources tell CBS 2 this was a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Baby among 5 dead, 22 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people are dead, and 22 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Sunday. The youngest victim includes a 5-month-old girl.In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 20, was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday evening.  Police said around 8:10 p.m., an unknown offender fired shots, in the 11700 block of South Princeton – striking the victim in the neck. The victim then self-transported to Roseland Hospital in critical condition. A 5-month-old girl is dead, and a 41-year-old man is wounded following a shooting in South Shore Friday evening. Around 6:45...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed by unknown offender during argument in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed during an argument in Lake view early Sunday morning. Police said around 2:22 a.m., the man was in an argument with an unknown offender who pulled a knife and attacked him, in the 3300 block of North Halsted Street.The victim suffered two puncture wounds to the left shoulder and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. The offender fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say

Police arrested an Aurora man who allegedly attempted to carjack someone at the Walmart in Waukegan shortly after he tried to carjack a woman near Lake Forest Hospital. The Lake Forest Police Department responded on June 15 to a reported attempted carjacking in the 1200 block of North Westmoreland Road in Lake Forest. The victim […] The post Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LAKE FOREST, IL
NBC News

Police: 5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 5-month-old girl was shot to death while in the rear of a car in a neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. The infant, who was identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head Friday evening when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police respond to report of shooting on Dan Ryan expressway near West 83rd Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police responded to a reported expressway shooting on the Dan Ryan Sunday morning.Around 8:21 a.m., ISP District Chicago troopers reported to a shooting on the southbound lanes of I-94 southbound near West 83rd Street.No injuries were reported, but southbound lanes of I-94 at 75th Street were closed between 9:24 a.m. and 9:53 a.m. for investigation.No further information was immediately available.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot Thursday night in Chatham and the man died of his injuries.The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 7900 block of Lafayette Avenue.Police said a 23-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old man were standing outside when a man came up and shot them both.The 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.The 40-year-old victim took himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He has been listed in fair condition. No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Chicago is basically banning police foot chases, and it's not going to end well

We recently penned an editorial that mentioned Washington state's extremely foolish policy of banning car chases of most suspects above the speed limit. As you might imagine, it has had some unintended consequences. The policy, which has only very limited exceptions where car chases are permitted, has caused a surge...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

18-year-old man dead, 2 injured after shooting in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died and two people were injured after a shooting in Morgan Park early Friday morning. According to police, a group was standing outside in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue just after 2 a.m. when shots were fired. Around 50 shell casings were found on the street and bullets went through windows of nearby houses. An 18-year-old man died. A 31-year-old man is in critical condition and a 25-year-old woman is in fair condition at Christ Hospital. The shooter left the scene in a black sedan.No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL

